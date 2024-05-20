On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
KSLSPORTS FEED

Keyonte George Named To All Rookie-Team

May 20, 2024, 1:13 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George has been named to the 2023-24 All-Rookie Second Team.

George was selected by the Jazz with the 16th pick of the 2023 NBA Draft and received the eighth most votes of all rookies.

Neither Taylor Hendricks nor Brice Sensabaugah received an All-Rookie vote.

Keyonte George Earns All-Rookie Honors

George finished his rookie campaign averaging 13.0 points, 4.4 assists, and 2.8 rebounds.

The Baylor product had the fifth-highest points-per-game average among all rookies, and the second-highest assist average.

George is the first player in Jazz history to total 900 points, 300 assists, and 200 rebounds during their rookie season.

On February 15, George tied the NBA rookie record for threes made in a game with nine against the Golden State Warriors.

George Is 12th Jazzman To Earn All-Rookie Honors

With the selection, George follows Walker Kessler who was named to the All-Rookie First Team last summer.

Before George and Kessler, 10 former Jazz players have earned All-Rookie n0ds.

Donovan Mitchell made the All-Rookie First Team in 2018, while Trey Burke was named to the All-Rookie First Team in 2014.

Derrick Favors earned Second Team honors in 2011, Paul Millsap was a Second Team member in 2007, Deron Williams earned First Team honors in 2006, and Andrei Kirilenko was selected to the First Team in 2002.

In 1990, Blue Edwards was a Second Team member, Karl Malone was a First Team member in 1986, Thurl Bailey earned First Team honors in 1984, while Darrell Griffith was the first Jazzman to earn All-Rookie honors on the 1981 First Team.

Griffith remains the only Jazz player to earn the NBA Rookie of the Year.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports

