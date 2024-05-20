On the Site:
Report: Former Salt Lake Bee Facing MLB Gambling Investigation

May 20, 2024, 1:44 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


SALT LAKE CITY – MLB officials are reportedly investigating former Salt Lake Bees infielder David Fletcher for his involvement with gambling bookmaker Mathew Bowyer. Bowyer is the same bookmaker who took wagers from Ippei Mizuhara, longtime interpreter of Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani.

Fletcher played 203 games for Salt Lake from 2017 to 2023. He hit .330 with 38 runs batted in across 85 games for the Bees last season.

RELATED: Ippei Mizuhara Will Plead Guilty In Betting Case

According to a report from ESPN’s T.J. Quinn, the Orange, California native is being investigated for betting on sports but not baseball. MLB officials have previously speculated that a player who bets illegally but not on baseball is more likely to receive a fine than a suspension.

Investigators are expected to request an interview with Fletcher, but he is not required to cooperate.

Fletcher went 0-3 while playing for the Atlanta Braves Triple-A affiliate Gwinnett last night, dropping his average to .244 this year.

Locals In MLB: Porter Hodge Called Up By Chicago Cubs

About David Fletcher

Selected by the Angels in the sixth round of the 2015 draft out of Loyola Marymount, Fletcher began his pro career with the Orem Angels in the Pioneer League. He played 37 games for Orem, hitting .331 before a late-season promotion to full-season Burlington.

Fletcher steadily climbed through the Angels system, advancing to Triple-A Salt Lake for the first time in 2017. He has a .296 career batting average in the minors, including a .303 clip in Triple-A.

In seven MLB seasons, the 5’9 utility player has a .276 batting average in 539 games. He has tallied 170 RBI and is two doubles shy of 100 for his career.

Follow MLB News With KSL Sports

Brian Preece, our KSLsports.com insider, can give you the inside scoop. He’s your guide to the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and the Salt Lake Bees. Please take advantage of his in-depth coverage of the Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics.

You can find KSL Sports coverage of Major League Baseball here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

