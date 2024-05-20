Report: Former Salt Lake Bee Facing MLB Gambling Investigation

SALT LAKE CITY – MLB officials are reportedly investigating former Salt Lake Bees infielder David Fletcher for his involvement with gambling bookmaker Mathew Bowyer. Bowyer is the same bookmaker who took wagers from Ippei Mizuhara, longtime interpreter of Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani.

Fletcher played 203 games for Salt Lake from 2017 to 2023. He hit .330 with 38 runs batted in across 85 games for the Bees last season.

MLB has opened an investigation into David Fletcher over his gambling ties, per @TJQuinnESPN. …https://t.co/h4FXKMgxfT — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) May 20, 2024

According to a report from ESPN’s T.J. Quinn, the Orange, California native is being investigated for betting on sports but not baseball. MLB officials have previously speculated that a player who bets illegally but not on baseball is more likely to receive a fine than a suspension.

Investigators are expected to request an interview with Fletcher, but he is not required to cooperate.

Fletcher went 0-3 while playing for the Atlanta Braves Triple-A affiliate Gwinnett last night, dropping his average to .244 this year.

About David Fletcher

Selected by the Angels in the sixth round of the 2015 draft out of Loyola Marymount, Fletcher began his pro career with the Orem Angels in the Pioneer League. He played 37 games for Orem, hitting .331 before a late-season promotion to full-season Burlington.

I just found one of the wildest things I’ve seen in a while: David Fletcher, yes THAT David Fletcher, struck out the side as a pitcher today for the Braves AAA team. And is he throwing a knuckleball? He’s thrown 2 scoreless innings this season, 3 K and 1 BB. pic.twitter.com/qLCAQkd4Sm — BTH (@BeyondTheHalo) May 16, 2024

Fletcher steadily climbed through the Angels system, advancing to Triple-A Salt Lake for the first time in 2017. He has a .296 career batting average in the minors, including a .303 clip in Triple-A.

In seven MLB seasons, the 5’9 utility player has a .276 batting average in 539 games. He has tallied 170 RBI and is two doubles shy of 100 for his career.

