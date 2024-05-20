BYU Football Lands Colorado OL Transfer Isaiah Jatta

PROVO, Utah – BYU football added reinforcements to its offensive line unit for the 2024 season.

The Cougars picked up a commitment from Colorado offensive line transfer Isaiah Jatta.

Jatta announced his commitment to BYU on Monday on X.

A 6-foot-6, 300-pound offensive tackle, Jatta started one game for Colorado last season. He appeared in 11 games for the Buffaloes.

After entering the transfer portal during the post-spring transfer portal window, Jatta received offers from USC, San Diego State, and others.

Jatta took an official visit last week and is now set to join BYU’s offensive line unit for the 2024 season.

He has one year of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career.

BYU had a connection to Jatta that helped them get into the conversation after he entered the portal this spring. The Cougars recruited Jatta when he was an NJCAA All-American tackle at Snow College in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

He opted to spend last year with Coach Prime’s Colorado Buffaloes.

The addition of Jatta brings more competition to BYU’s offensive line unit, which was an area of focus for BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick in the spring portal window.

Jatta could be in the mix to contend for a starting role at right tackle along with returning letterman Caleb Etienne, who also took snaps at guard a season ago.

BYU also added Southern Utah transfer Austin Leausa since the conclusion of spring practices.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

