CRIME

Alleged DUI driver almost hit officers investigating a fatal crash on I-15

May 20, 2024, 3:46 PM

FILE - American Fork Police vehicle. (KSL TV)

FILE - American Fork Police squad car. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

AMERICAN FORK — A woman allegedly drove past police barricades and nearly hit first responders who were responding to a crash that turned fatal Sunday morning.

Patrica Garica Meza, 30, was booked into the Utah County Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor charges of driving on a suspended or revoked driver’s license, driving under the influence first offense in 10 years, failing to observe a barricade, possession of marijuana, reckless driving, refusing a chemical test, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the police affidavit.

While American Fork police and Utah Highway Patrol were investigating a traffic accident on Interstate 15 near the Pioneer Crossing off-ramp, a Pleasant Grove officer noticed a car being driven by Meza approaching the scene.

The affidavit stated that Meza “went through police barricades on the freeway and continued driving towards office’s lights and onto the scene of the fatal accident.”

According to police, Meza nearly hit several officers and the medical helicopter that had the victim of the crash, who was being transported to a hospital in serious life-threatening condition.

The affidavit stated that officers were able to stop Meza and pull her out of the car while she was driving. Officers reported that Meza’s breath smelled like alcohol.

One killed in Utah County I-15 crash after hitting attenuator

The affidavit said officers performed standardized field sobriety tests on Meza and found signs of impairment. Police reported that Meza blew a .118 in the portable breath test, well over Utah’s legal limit of 05.

According to the affidavit, officers found marijuana and drug paraphernalia within arm’s reach of the driver’s seat.

The affidavit stated Meza’s front driver’s side tire had bad tread, and she was given a traffic infraction. The affidavit also reported that Meza refused to perform a breath or blood test during the stop.

