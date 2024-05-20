KSL TV reporter makes appearance at West Valley school career day

WEST VALLEY CITY — Tamara Vaifanua traveled to Mana Academy for career day to speak about her love of journalism with students Friday.

Students learned what it’s like to be a TV news journalist for a morning show. She shared everything from the early alarm clock that comes with the job, to stories that can impact people’s lives.

Photographer Derek Petersen for KSL TV showed students KSL Mobile 5, the news truck. They enjoyed hopping in Mobile 5 to check out the camera angles that are used during weather reports.

Students listened to professionals working in real estate, fashion design, first responders, and law.