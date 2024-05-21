Whit Bowman: A story of resilience and hope

From high-risk pregnancy to unconditional love

Wherever he goes Whit Bowman brightens the room. His story is one of resilience and hope. Facing life-threatening complications before he was born Whit defied the odds and continues to inspire those around him.

Whit is one of the children that will be featured in the KSL Primary Children’s Hospital Give-a-Thon this week. All week-long KSL is raising money for the kids at the hospital.

A high-risk pregnancy and unexpected challenges

Whit’s parents, Jill and Chris Bowman eagerly awaited the arrival of their youngest son. However, their joy was tempered by the knowledge that Jill’s pregnancy was high-risk. Whit’s diagnosis of Down syndrome brought both challenges and unwavering love.

The discovery of fetal hydrops

Then, while still pregnant, another revelation emerged: Whit had fetal hydrops—a condition characterized by an abnormal accumulation of fluid in the fetus. This condition often leads to stillbirth. Whit’s tiny body was filling with fluid, putting immense pressure on his organs.

A daring solution: shunt placement

Dr. Martha Monson, Director of Fetal Surgery at the Grant Scott Boham Fetal Center at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital, Salt Lake Campus, proposed a daring solution: surgery to place shunts that would drain the excess fluid. The procedure was risky but offered hope for Whit’s survival.

Reversing hydrops and celebrating life

The surgery was a success, the shunts effectively drained the fluid, reversing the hydrops. Whit remained in utero, growing, and developing for several more weeks. Because he was premature, he had to spend 162 days in the NICU at Primary Children’s hospital. Having the fetal center and the hospital readily available was a blessing for the Bowmans. Without it, options would have been limited. Comprehensive fetal complex delivery and postnatal surgical care ensured Whit’s well-being.

A reminder of unconditional love

Now at nearly 2 years old he is learning and thriving thanks to the love of his family and the care he receives at the hospital. His future looks bright. Chris and Jill describe Whit as a reminder of unconditional love. His presence brightens their home and touches the hearts of everyone he meets.

Money raised from the Give a thon helps fund the research that helps kids like Whit. We hope you will give generously to support the work being done on behalf of the children. The Give-a-Thon will be Thursday May 23rd, but you can begin donating now at KSLKIDS.com