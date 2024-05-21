Utahns fighting for refunds on postponed Aerosmith concert

SALT LAKE CITY — Shane Frandsen wanted to go see Aerosmith back when the show was originally scheduled in 2023, but the show got pushed to a day that no longer works for him.

“The show is scheduled for the day before Thanksgiving, and that’s really a bad day for me,” he said. “I paid $302 plus their fees.”

Diane Prigge finds herself in the same situation. She paid more than $600 for a single floor seat ticket. But now, she can’t make the rescheduled concert date.

“I just want my money back,” Prigge said.

There was hope that could happen for both Prigge and Frandsen. Shortly after Aerosmith’s new concert date at the Delta Center was announced both people, and others, received a curious email from the ticket resale company SeatGeek. What makes it curious is neither Frandsen or Prigge had bought their tickets through SeatGeek. Prigge bought hers from the online broker, TicketsCenter and Frandsen got his from the online broker, TicketsatWork.

“’If you cannot attend the rescheduled show, you may request a refund by contacting TicketMaster,’” Frandsen read in the email.

Both have tried requesting that refund.

“They, in no uncertain terms, told me, ‘Sorry, you’re out of luck,’” Frandsen said.

Instead, each was told to contact the third-party ticket broker from where they purchased their tickets. Again, both tried and both rebuffed.

“I feel railroaded,” Prigge said of the denial.

Both ticket holders asked the KSL Investigators to investigate, and we reached out to Ticketmaster and SeatGeek. Both companies refused comment but indicated they are not affiliated with the resellers where Frandsen and Prigge bought their tickets. And even while their policies allow for refunds for a postponed concert, they cannot help concertgoers who bought their tickets from a second or third party.

We reached out to those third-party ticket brokers – TicketsCenter and TicketsatWork. TicketsatWork, where Frandsen bought his ticket took my contact info but never got back to me.

TicketsCenter, Prigge’s reseller, only suggested we read the terms and conditions on their website.

“I would say, don’t go through a third-party,” Frandsen said of this experience.

For now, neither he nor Prigge are getting refunds.