SPANISH FORK — The Utah Department of Transportation and Spanish Fork officials anticipate construction for a new traffic signal will begin in a few months at a place where two girls were left critically injured while crossing the street.

KSL TV spoke with several neighbors who voiced their concerns about the 2300 East and Canyon Road intersection, many of whom stated a traffic signal was needed.


Spokesperson John Gleason said UDOT oversees the street, and a traffic study was conducted several years ago, but a signal wasn’t needed. However, that is no longer the case with Spanish Fork’s population growth.

“It definitely warrants a traffic signal,” Gleason said.

A spokesperson for Spanish Fork confirmed to KSL TV the intersection was not complete until 2022, which is when UDOT conducted another study. The signal was designed last year to be built for 2024.

Spanish Fork has this project out to bid in early June to look for a contractor. Gleason said these types of projects can take months to a year, from getting proper funding to completing them.

“Unfortunately, the construction is set to happen later this summer,” Gleason said. “It just wasn’t in time to help prevent such a terrible crash that happened this weekend.”

The intersection of 2300 E. Canyon Road in Spanish Fork where two teen girls where seriously hurt after being hit by a car Saturday.

The intersection of 2300 E. Canyon Road in Spanish Fork where two teen girls where seriously hurt after being hit by a car Saturday. (KSL TV)

Gleason, however, reiterated that UDOT is committed to making roads safer.

“If we’re aware of a situation where there is a particular area that has seen a lot of businesses development, then we will take a very close look at that. And say, does this need a hawk signal for people to cross the street here? Does this need a traffic signal? What needs to happen to make sure that this is the safest environment possible?” he said.

Residents can visit the Click N’ Fix tool on UDOT’s website, which allows concerned residents to report issues at intersections that may be unsafe.

Mayor Mike Mendenhall released a statement Monday encouraging pedestrians to walk at a crosswalk located three blocks east of the 2300 East intersection.

As for the girls, a family spokesperson said both remain in critical condition. GoFundMe pages for both victims have been set up. You can visit them in the links below:

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

