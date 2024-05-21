On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
GREAT SALT LAKE

Massive inland port project targets western Weber County, concerning residents, environmental groups

May 20, 2024, 6:08 PM | Updated: 6:56 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON AND MARY CULBERTSON, KSL TV


WEST WEBER, Weber County — A 9,000-acre area in Weber County is being considered as the possible destination for a massive inland port. The Utah Inland Port Authority said it will have control over nearby wetlands, but some nearby homeowners and environmental groups say the project shouldn’t be happening at all.

The Utah Port Authority voted Monday to move forward with the early stages of the project’s plans. But adversary groups said they’re concerned about pollution and the possible threat to nearby wetlands and wildlife management areas. They believe the process may be moving too quickly.

“We have a small town quality of life. I value the wildlife. The skies are incredibly clear at night,” said Rhonda Lauritzen, a nearby homeowner.

The authority was previously audited and called to update its policy in 2022 due to a lack of “transparency and accountability.” At the time, it committed to correcting the concerns highlighted in an “expeditious manner.”

Still, protestors at the authority’s vote on Monday arrived with signs speaking against developers.

“For some Weber County residents, there will be no prevention and there will be no cure if the port is built,” said Dr. Courtney Henley, with Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment.

The Utah Inland Port Authority pointed out that the area is already zoned for commercial use, meaning it can’t stop the development. It said it can, however, have a role in shaping it.

“We need well-planned industrial areas. We need job centers. But we also need to protect the wetlands and the sensitive lands up in this area as well,” said the port authority’s Executive Director Ben Hart. “So we feel like we can create balance in this area is strategic for that growth.”

Part of the 9,000-acre area that was selected to serve as a possible inland port. (KSL TV)

The port authority’s plan proposes a minimum of 600-foot buggers for protected wetlands. It aims to target industries like aerospace, defense, and biotech that it said won’t be major polluters.

“We feel like we can strike the right balance for development here,” Hart said.

The people who will be the port’s neighbors, however, are worried they’re not getting a say.

“Pause long enough so we can have a real public process,” Lauritzen said.

The project is still a long way from groundbreaking, estimated at five years. If it continues as planned, the estimate for completion is 20 to 30 years total.

Great Salt Lake

White Rock Bay Great Salt Lake...

Ben Winslow, FOX13

Utah Inland Port Authority approves new site near the Great Salt Lake

The Utah Inland Port Authority has approved plans for a massive development that environmental groups argue is too close to the Great Salt Lake.

4 hours ago

The Lucin Cutoff is seen in a flight over the Great Salt Lake on April 9. The Great Salt Lake's sou...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Great Salt Lake’s southern arm reaches ‘significant’ level as spring rise slows down

The Great Salt Lake's southern arm has reached a "significant" level before the lake's expected summer drop.

5 days ago

American white pelicans, Pelecanus erythrorhynchos, in the marshes of Farmington Bay, Great Salt La...

Alex Cabrero

‘It is very exciting’: Pelicans return to Hat Island on the Great Salt Lake

There's something happening on a small island in the Great Salt Lake.. that hasn't happened since 1943.

10 days ago

An American white pelican splashes down at Farmington Bay on May 17, 2020. Over 1,000 pelicans are ...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Pelicans return to nest at Great Salt Lake island for 1st time in 81 years

About 1,300 American white pelicans were found nesting on Utah's Great Salt Lake's Hat Island during a survey that state wildlife biologists conducted last week.

13 days ago

Hay bales used for dust mitigation in a Salton Sea Management Program project are pictured on appro...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

As Great Salt Lake nears key level, Utah finds inspiration elsewhere to help lake’s recovery

The Great Salt Lake's southern arm reached 4,195 feet elevation at times over the stormy weekend as it nears reaching that figure daily for the first time in five years.

20 days ago

The Bear River pictured on April 24, 2024. On the topic of the Bear River's resources for water in ...

Mike Anderson and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

‘Sacrifices’ will need to be made from Bear River water supply to help Great Salt Lake

With the Bear River serving so many different purposes in the state of Utah, agricultural producers are trying to make sure their uses for the river aren't forgotten as lawmakers discuss the preservation of the Great Salt Lake.

26 days ago

