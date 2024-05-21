On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
COURTS & LEGAL

Judge grants motion to allow defense attorneys to withdraw from Kouri Richins case

May 20, 2024, 7:25 PM

Richins and her legal team in the courtroom. Attorneys for Kouri Richins were granted a motion Monday to withdraw from the case. (KSL TV)

BY MARK JONES


PARK CITY — In a private hearing Monday, the attorneys for Kouri Richins were granted a motion to withdraw as her defense team.

The motion was granted during court hearing in 3rd Judicial District Court.

On Friday, Ray Quinney and Nebeker P.C., the law firm representing Richins filed a motion with the court withdraw from the case. The request to withdraw was based on “an irreconcilable and nonwaivable situation.”

Also on Friday, Richins’ attorneys had requested that a team of prosecutors be removed of the case.

Richins is accused of fatally poisoning her husband, Eric Richins, in March 2022 and then writing a children’s book about it.

Kouri Richins’ attorneys ask to withdraw from representing her in murder case

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook

