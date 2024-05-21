Semitruck rolls into Deer Creek Reservoir, driver is missing

CHARLESTON, Wasatch County — The Utah Highway Patrol said at least one person is unaccounted for after a semitruck rollover at Deer Creek Reservoir Monday night.

According to Sgt. Cam Roden with the UHP, the semi was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 189 near milepost 24. The driver lost control and the semitruck jackknifed, according to the UHP. It then hit a guardrail and then rolled into Deer Creek Reservoir.

The cab is submerged, according to the UHP, and the trailer is half way sticking out of the water.

No other vehicles were involved.

The UHP believes the semi was hauling propane and it is leaking.

Traffic in both directions is closed. The UHP is estimating an extended closure of the highway.

A serious semi rollover on SR-189 at milepost 24 near Deer Creek Reservoir has traffic closed in both directions. Crews are estimating an extended closure for recovery and hazmat. Use alternate routes such as I-80. pic.twitter.com/rD0NYekPsv — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) May 21, 2024

This is a developing story and will be updated.