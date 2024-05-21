On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Semitruck rolls into Deer Creek Reservoir, driver is missing

May 20, 2024, 8:05 PM | Updated: 10:33 pm

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


Mark Jones

CHARLESTON, Wasatch County — The Utah Highway Patrol said at least one person is unaccounted for after a semitruck rollover at Deer Creek Reservoir Monday night.

According to Sgt. Cam Roden with the UHP, the semi was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 189 near milepost 24. The driver lost control and the semitruck jackknifed, according to the UHP. It then hit a guardrail and then rolled into Deer Creek Reservoir.

The cab is submerged, according to the UHP,  and the trailer is half way sticking out of the water.

No other vehicles were involved.

The UHP believes the semi was hauling propane and it is leaking.

Traffic in both directions is closed. The UHP is estimating an extended closure of the highway.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A Bell 505 helicopter demonstrated the takeoff and landing capabilities that future air taxis will ...

Kiersten Nunez

A glimpse into the future of urban air travel with Utah’s first vertiport demonstration

An empty parking lot in Layton transformed into the stage for Utah’s first vertiport demonstration, offering a vision of the future of urban air travel.

1 minute ago

Mark Jones

One person dead after being struck by a TRAX train

Utah Transit Authority officials said Monday night that one person died Monday night after being struck by a northbound Green Line TRAX train.

2 hours ago

A 4th District judge on Monday ordered Kent Cody Barlow, a man charged with causing the deaths of t...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Man ordered to stand trial for murder in deaths of 2 Eagle Mountain toddlers playing in a corral

A 4th District judge on Monday ordered Kent Cody Barlow, a man charged with causing the deaths of two Eagle Mountain toddlers, to stand trial for two counts of murder.

3 hours ago

Richins and her legal team in the courtroom....

Mark Jones

Judge grants motion to allow defense attorneys to withdraw from Kouri Richins case

In a private hearing Monday, the attorneys for Kouri Richins were granted a motion to withdraw as her defense team.

3 hours ago

...

Angie Denison

Whit Bowman: A story of resilience and hope

Facing life-threatening complications before he was born Whit defied the odds and continues to inspire those around him.

4 hours ago

Kayakers said they're concerned a new bridge in Morgan County is too low. The Croydon Bridge, also ...

Shelby Lofton

Kayakers concerned over height of new Croydon Bridge

Kayakers said they're concerned a new bridge in Morgan County is too low.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Semitruck rolls into Deer Creek Reservoir, driver is missing