One person dead after being struck by a TRAX train

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Transit Authority officials said Monday night that one person died Monday night after being struck by a northbound Green Line TRAX train.

According to Carl Arky, spokesman for UTA, the incident occurred in the area of the 1700 South crossing, which is south of the Ballpark Station at 1300 South. Arky says the collision occurred around 8:06 p.m.

A bus bridge is in place between the Ballpark and Central Point stations.

Arky said he wasn’t sure if the victim was a male or female.