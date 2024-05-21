Family is ‘praying for miracles’ after two girls hit by car in Spanish Fork

SALT LAKE CITY — The Spanish Fork community is rooting for the recovery of two girls who were hit by a car over the weekend. Those girls are hospitalized at Primary Children’s, where both families have been staying by their sides.

Family members identified the girls by first name only as 12-year-old Olivia and 13-year-old Reagan.

The two BFFs have so many photos together, smiling and inseparable.

“They’re best friends,” said Reagan’s aunt, Daniel Blaser. “Every morning, they facetime each other at six in the morning, talking about what they’re going to wear. And they do everything together.”

That included last Saturday, when Blaser described how the girls were playing together in the warm weather.

“They were jumping on the trampoline, singing at the top of their lungs crazy songs, and just decided to — like they always do — walk over to Walmart and get a snack,” Blaser said As the pair crossed Canyon Road, both girls were hit by a car and Blaser said they were taken away by medical helicopter. The intersection is one that residents say they’ve been concerned about, with UDOT saying they plan to add a traffic signal there. Blaser, who lives in Arizona, immediately flew up to support her sister and Reagan’s mother. Other family members raced up to Primary Children’s Hospital. Two teenage girls in critical condition after being hit by a car in Spanish Fork Blaser explained her niece is worse off, suffering a brain injury. Reagan isn’t conscious, and Blaser said doctors are taking it hour-by-hour. ‘The worst thing’ “It’s the worst thing that you could imagine,” she said. “Both of Reagan’s parents are widows. And so, they’ve been through tragedy before.” Olivia, Blaser said, has been in and out of consciousness having also suffered a head injury. “We’re all praying for miracles,” Blaser said. As the two families visit and keep each other updated, Blaser talked about how the community is surrounding them with support. “People, you know, sending things at her house. Her cheer team gave ‘heart attacks’ to the house, and a big prayer circle at church,” Blaser said. She added that people are calling to Rally for Reagan, as the community members hope for healing for the two best friends “There are so many people are praying, but I don’t think we can ever have too many people praying,” Blaser said. “We would all love the prayers and support.” GoFundMe pages for both victims have been set up. You can visit them in the links below: GoFundMe for Olivia*.

GoFundMe for Olivia*.

GoFundMe for Reagan*.