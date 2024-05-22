Child flown to Primary Children’s Hospital after near-drowning in southern Utah

BEAVER — A child was flown to Primary Children’s Hospital after almost drowning in Beaver on Tuesday evening.

Beaver County Sheriff’s Office said it received the report of a child who had driven a toy tractor into a river about 6 p.m. The witness had lost sight of the child, but emergency responders quickly located the child once they arrived on scene.

Responders rendered medical aid at the scene before the child was taken to a Beaver hospital then flown by helicopter to Primary Children’s Hospital. The sheriff’s office did not say whether the child was taken to the children’s hospital in Lehi or Salt Lake City.

The sheriff’s office didn’t say what condition the child is in, nor did it specify the river where the incident happened.