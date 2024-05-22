On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

The first Mexican taco stand to get a Michelin star is a tiny business where the heat makes the meat

May 22, 2024, 10:05 AM

Newly minted Michelin-starred chef Arturo Rivera Martínez prepares an order of tacos at the Tacos ...

Newly minted Michelin-starred chef Arturo Rivera Martínez prepares an order of tacos at the Tacos El Califa de León taco stand, in Mexico City, Wednesday, May 15, 2024. Tacos El Califa de León is the first ever taco stand to receive a Michelin star from the French dining guide. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

(AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MEXICO CITY (AP) — Newly minted Michelin-starred chef Arturo Rivera Martínez stood over an insanely hot grill Wednesday at the first Mexican taco stand ever to get a coveted star from the French dining guide, and did exactly the same thing he’s been doing for 20 years: searing meat.

Though Michelin representatives came by Wednesday to present him with one of the company’s heavy, full-sleeved, pristine white chef’s jackets, he didn’t put it on: In this tiny, 10-foot by 10-foot (3-meter by 3-meter) business, the heat makes the meat. And the heat is intense.

At Mexico City’s Tacos El Califa de León, in the scruffy-bohemian San Rafael neighborhood, there are only four things on the menu, all tacos, and all of which came from some area around a cow’s rib, loin or fore shank.

“The secret is the simplicity of our taco. It has only a tortilla, red or green sauce, and that’s it. That, and the quality of the meat,” said Rivera Martínez. He’s also probably the only Michelin-starred chef who, when asked what beverage should accompany his food, answers “I like a Coke.”

It’s actually more complicated than that. El Califa de León is the only taco stand among the 16 Mexican restaurants given one star, as well as two eateries that got two stars. Almost all the rest are pretty darn posh eateries (hint: a lot of expensive seafood served in pretty shells on bespoke plates).

In fact, other than perhaps one street food stand in Bangkok, El Califa de León is probably the smallest restaurant ever to get a Michelin star: Half of the 100 square-foot (9.29 square-meter) space is taken up by a solid steel plate grill that’s hotter than the salsa.

The other half is packed with standing customers clutching plastic plates and ladling salsa, and the female assistant who rolls out the rounds of tortilla dough constantly.

In a way, El Califa de León is a tribute to resistance to change. It got there by doing exactly the same four things it has been doing since 1968.

Thousands of time a day, Rivera Martínez grabs a fresh, thinly sliced fillet of beef from a stack and slaps it on the super-hot steel grill; it sizzles violently.

He tosses a pinch of salt over it, squeezes half a lime on top, and grabs a soft round of freshly rolled tortilla dough onto the solid metal slab to puff up.

After less than a minute — he won’t say exactly how long because “that’s a secret” — he flips the beef over with a spatula, flips the tortilla, and very quickly scoops the cooked, fresh tortilla onto a plastic plate, places the beef on top and calls out the customer’s name who ordered it.

Any sauces — fiery red or equally atomic green — are added by the customer. There is no place to sit and at some times of day, no place to stand because the sidewalk in front of the business was taken over by street vendors hawking socks and batteries and cell phone accessories years ago.

Not that you really would want to eat inside the tiny taco restaurant. The heat on a spring day is overwhelming.

The heat is one of the few secrets Rivera Martínez would share. The steel grill has to be heated to an astounding 680 degrees (360 Celsius). Asked how it felt to get a Michelin star, he said in classic Mexico City slang, “está chido … está padre,” or “it’s neat, it’s cool.”

The prices are quite high by Mexican standards. A single, generous but not huge taco costs nearly $5. But many customers are convinced it’s the best, if not the cheapest, in the city.

“It’s the quality of the meat,” said Alberto Muñoz, who has been coming here for about eight years. “I have never been disappointed. And now I’ll recommend it with even more reason, now that it has a star.”

Muñoz’s son, Alan, who was waiting for a beef taco alongside his father, noted “this is a historic day for Mexican cuisine, and we’re witnesses to it.”

It really is about not changing anything — the freshness of the tortillas, the menu, the layout of the restaurant. Owner Mario Hernández Alonso won’t even reveal where he buys his meat.

Times have changed, though. The most loyal customer base for El Califa de León originally came from politicians of the old ruling PRI party, whose headquarters is about five blocks away. But the party lost the presidency in 2018 and has gone into a steady decline, and now it’s rare to see anyone in a suit here.

And Hernández Alonso noted that his father Juan, who founded the business, never bothered to trademark the Califa name and so a well-funded, sleek taco chain has opened about 15 airy restaurants in upscale neighborhoods under a similar name. Hernández Alonso has been toying with the idea of getting the business on social media, but that’s up to his grandkids.

By law, following the coronavirus pandemic, Mexico City restaurants have been allowed to open up street-side canopied seating areas. But El Califa de León doesn’t even have a sidewalk for customers to eat on because of all the street vendors, so customers now stand cheek-to jowl with display stands and plastic mannequins.

Asked if he would like them to make room for a street-side seating area, Hernández Alonso expressed an “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” attitude.

“As the saying goes, why fix or change something that’s alright? You shouldn’t fix anything,” he said, motioning to the street vendors. “It’s the way God ordered things, and you have to deal with it.”

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

The RNC convention which will take place at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee in July accuses Secret Servic...

Steve Contorno and Kristen Holmes, CNN

RNC and Secret Service escalate dispute over security at Milwaukee convention

The RNC is accusing the Secret Service of ignoring security concerns around its July Milwaukee convention.

9 hours ago

precious moments figures...

Associated Press

Sam Butcher, Precious Moments figurines artist, dies at 85

The artist who created the Precious Moments figurines depicting angelic teardrop-eyed children has died. Sam Butcher was 85.

13 hours ago

FILE - Charlie Colin appears at the Friendly House Los Angeles' 24th Annual Awards Luncheon on Oct....

Charlie Colin died 58

Charlie Colin of the band Train, dies at 58 after slipping in shower

Train bassist and founding member Charlie Colin has died at 58.

14 hours ago

Carl Everett (front) and Paulette Everett (left) in September, 1995...

Ben Kuebrich, KSL Podcasts

‘Ransom: Position of Trust’: Questioning Everything

Episode 2 of the true-crime podcast "Ransom: Position of Trust" looks at the early suspects in the case and explores Carl and Paulette's background.

18 hours ago

This undated photo taken by Colombia's Anthropology and History Institute shows sunken remains from...

Heather Chen and Michael Rios, CNN

Colombia launches expedition to explore 300-year-old Spanish shipwreck filled with sunken treasure

Colombia has launched an underwater expedition to explore a Spanish warship that sank in the Caribbean 300 years ago.

19 hours ago

Families in Tennessee will soon be able to receive free diapers through a Medicaid program. Mandato...

Sara Smart and Dalia Faheid, CNN

Tennessee’s Medicaid program to be the first to provide free diapers for infants and 1-year-olds

Tennessee’s Medicaid program will in a few months provide free diapers for covered children under the age of 2.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

The first Mexican taco stand to get a Michelin star is a tiny business where the heat makes the meat