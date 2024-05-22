On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Women’s Basketball Releases 2024-25 Roster, Jersey Numbers

May 22, 2024, 12:30 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah women’s basketball is helping their fans get a jump start on learning the 2024-25 roster and jersey numbers after releasing a graphic with the info on social media Wednesday morning.

No player that was with the team last season has changed their jersey number. Additionally, none of the departing seniors’ jersey numbers from this past season will be used for the upcoming season. (Issy Palmer- No. 1, Dasia Young- No. 34, and Alyssa Pili- No. 35.)

The only “recycled” number is Lani White (No. 3) who transferred out of the program and will now suit up for Virgina Tech in the 2024-25 season. Freshman guard Brooke Walker will now don that number.

Who Are Utah Women’s Basketball’s New Faces?

The Utes are welcoming in five new faces to the team in the 2024-25 women’s basketball season that includes three incoming freshmen and two transfers.

Walker, Ray, and Foster of course were the freshman talent brought in to ease the loss of seniors Palmer, Young, and Pili while Evans and Touré make up for White and Daniela Falcon Hernandez’s departures to the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

2024 NFL Schedule Release: Best Local Player Matchups

The NFL released its schedule for the upcoming 2024 season and most weeks feature matchups between players with ties to the state of Utah.

10 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Draft Prospect: UConn C Donovan Clingan

UConn guard Donovan Clingan is projected to be selected in the lottery of the 2024 NBA Draft where the Utah Jazz own the tenth pick.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

NHL Hosting First-Ever ‘Stanley Pup’ Rescue Dog Competition

The National Hockey League announced it will hold a rescue dog competition called "Stanley Cup" during the postseason.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Officer Who Arrested Scottie Scheffler Disciplined For Not Having Bodycam Activated

The Kentucky police officer who arrested top-ranked golfer Scottie Scheffler outside the PGA Championship is receiving “corrective action.”

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

NCAA Votes To Accept $2.8 Billion Settlement That Could Change College Sports

The NCAA and Big Ten Conference leadership approved a $2.8 billion settlement of antitrust claims Wednesday.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pac-12 Shares Record Financial Results From 2022-23 Fiscal Year

The Pac-12 Conference shared their financial results from the 2022-23 fiscal year noting they brought in record gains.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Utah Women’s Basketball Releases 2024-25 Roster, Jersey Numbers