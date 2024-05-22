Utah Women’s Basketball Releases 2024-25 Roster, Jersey Numbers

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah women’s basketball is helping their fans get a jump start on learning the 2024-25 roster and jersey numbers after releasing a graphic with the info on social media Wednesday morning.

No player that was with the team last season has changed their jersey number. Additionally, none of the departing seniors’ jersey numbers from this past season will be used for the upcoming season. (Issy Palmer- No. 1, Dasia Young- No. 34, and Alyssa Pili- No. 35.)

The only “recycled” number is Lani White (No. 3) who transferred out of the program and will now suit up for Virgina Tech in the 2024-25 season. Freshman guard Brooke Walker will now don that number.

Who Are Utah Women’s Basketball’s New Faces?

The Utes are welcoming in five new faces to the team in the 2024-25 women’s basketball season that includes three incoming freshmen and two transfers.

Walker, Ray, and Foster of course were the freshman talent brought in to ease the loss of seniors Palmer, Young, and Pili while Evans and Touré make up for White and Daniela Falcon Hernandez’s departures to the NCAA Transfer Portal.

