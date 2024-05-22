Vernal’s iconic ‘Dinah’ dinosaur loses her tail after car crashes into her

VERNAL — The Classic Dinah Dinosaur in Vernal was damaged when a car crashed into it Wednesday – knocking off its pink tail.

Vernal City posted on Facebook asking playfully, “Do dinosaurs grow their tails back?”

No one was injured in the crash.

As for the Dinah the Dino, the city said she remained unfazed during the incident and “will be repaired quickly.”

The city did not specify what happened in the crash or how extensive repairs would be.