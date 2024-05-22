Time, Network Announced For Utah Football Season Finale Against UCF

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football just released the time and network for their last game of the 2024 season against the UCF Knights.

The Utes will be on the road in Orlando to close out their first Big 12 regular season the day after Thanksgiving.

Other games on the 2024 college football schedule for Utah still await time and network announcements.

Mark your calendars ⏰ Our game time vs UCF is set. pic.twitter.com/4sWMXRcsVx — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) May 22, 2024

How To Watch Utah Football Vs. UCF

When: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Where: FBC Mortgage Stadium, Orlando, Florida

FBC Mortgage Stadium, Orlando, Florida Time: 8:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm MT

8:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm MT Network: FOX

Perhaps the most exciting aspect of the time and network announcement for the Utes and Knights is that they will broadcast on national television in a prime viewing time for those on the west coast.

Another positive aspect is with the slightly later kick, it makes it a little easier for Utah fans to travel to the game the day after a big holiday if they choose to go.

What Utah Football’s 2024 Big 12 Schedule Looks Like

Here is a refresher on Utah football’s first Big 12 Schedule that features two BYE weekends, and the big Rivalry against BYU at the beginning of November.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

BOLD indicates home game.

Italicized indicates BYE weekend.

2024

Southern Utah @ Utah- August 29, 2024

Baylor @ Utah- September 7, 2024

Utah @ Utah State- September 14, 2024

Utah @ Oklahoma State- September 21, 2024

Arizona @ Utah – September 28, 2024

BYE WEEK- October 5, 2024

ASU @ Utah- October 11 or 12, 2024

TCU @ Utah- October 19, 2024

Utah @ Houston- October 26, 2024

BYE WEEK- November 2, 2024

BYU @ Utah- November 9, 2024

Utah @ Colorado- November 16, 2024

Iowa State @ Utah- November 23, 2024

Utah @ UCF- November 29, 2024

