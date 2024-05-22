Time, Network Announced For Utah Football Season Finale Against UCF
May 22, 2024, 1:32 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football just released the time and network for their last game of the 2024 season against the UCF Knights.
The Utes will be on the road in Orlando to close out their first Big 12 regular season the day after Thanksgiving.
Other games on the 2024 college football schedule for Utah still await time and network announcements.
How To Watch Utah Football Vs. UCF
- When: Friday, November 29, 2024
- Where: FBC Mortgage Stadium, Orlando, Florida
- Time: 8:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm MT
- Network: FOX
Perhaps the most exciting aspect of the time and network announcement for the Utes and Knights is that they will broadcast on national television in a prime viewing time for those on the west coast.
Another positive aspect is with the slightly later kick, it makes it a little easier for Utah fans to travel to the game the day after a big holiday if they choose to go.
What Utah Football’s 2024 Big 12 Schedule Looks Like
Here is a refresher on Utah football’s first Big 12 Schedule that features two BYE weekends, and the big Rivalry against BYU at the beginning of November.
BOLD indicates home game.
Italicized indicates BYE weekend.
2024
- Southern Utah @ Utah- August 29, 2024
- Baylor @ Utah- September 7, 2024
- Utah @ Utah State- September 14, 2024
- Utah @ Oklahoma State- September 21, 2024
- Arizona @ Utah – September 28, 2024
- BYE WEEK- October 5, 2024
- ASU @ Utah- October 11 or 12, 2024
- TCU @ Utah- October 19, 2024
- Utah @ Houston- October 26, 2024
- BYE WEEK- November 2, 2024
- BYU @ Utah- November 9, 2024
- Utah @ Colorado- November 16, 2024
- Iowa State @ Utah- November 23, 2024
- Utah @ UCF- November 29, 2024
