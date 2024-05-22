Woman’s hair gets tangled in rappelling device while canyoneering in Moab

MOAB — A woman needed medical attention after her hair got entangled in a rappelling device while canyoneering late Monday night.

According to the Grand County EMS Facebook page, first responders were called to a 50-year-old woman who was hurt after her hair became entangled in a rappelling device in the Bow and Arrow Canyoneering Route.

“Upon arrival, crews found that the woman had been freed from the device and lowered to stable ground by her companions,” the EMS post stated. “The canyoneering group had administered initial care and bandaged her injuries.”

Grand County EMS said paramedics took over treating the woman while Grand County Search and Rescue set up a technical lowering system.

“Once the patient was stabilized in a litter, (Grand County Search and Rescue) navigated her through a multistage, complex rope system amidst challenging windy and rainy conditions,” EMS said.

EMS said crews left the scene at 1 a.m.