On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

OUTDOORS & RECREATION

Woman’s hair gets tangled in rappelling device while canyoneering in Moab

May 22, 2024, 2:13 PM

Grand County first responders helping the woman getting out of the canyon after getting her hair st...

Grand County first responders helping the woman getting out of the canyon after getting her hair stuck in a rappelling device. (Grand County EMS)

(Grand County EMS)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

MOAB — A woman needed medical attention after her hair got entangled in a rappelling device while canyoneering late Monday night.

According to the Grand County EMS Facebook page, first responders were called to a 50-year-old woman who was hurt after her hair became entangled in a rappelling device in the Bow and Arrow Canyoneering Route.

“Upon arrival, crews found that the woman had been freed from the device and lowered to stable ground by her companions,” the EMS post stated. “The canyoneering group had administered initial care and bandaged her injuries.”

Grand County first responders helping the woman. (Grand County EMS) Grand County first responders helping the woman. (Grand County EMS) Grand County first responders helping the woman. (Grand County EMS) Grand County first responders helping the woman. (Grand County EMS)

Grand County EMS said paramedics took over treating the woman while Grand County Search and Rescue set up a technical lowering system.

“Once the patient was stabilized in a litter, (Grand County Search and Rescue) navigated her through a multistage, complex rope system amidst challenging windy and rainy conditions,” EMS said.

EMS said crews left the scene at 1 a.m.

KSL 5 TV Live

Outdoors & Recreation

The Logan Canyon, a year after the major spring runoff that hit the state...

Mike Anderson

Some campgrounds set to reopen for Memorial Day weekend, others still recovering from record runoff

Many campground operators are making the finishing touches before opening for the Memorial Day weekend.

10 hours ago

Some of the dozens of loaner life jackets that were donated to a Life Jacket Loaner Station at Jord...

Alex Cabrero

Over 900 loaner life jackets donated to Utah lakes and reservoirs

With Memorial Day weekend on the way, Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital is donating over 900 life jackets to loaner stations to help prevent drownings.

1 day ago

Mountain Lion spotted. (Courtesy: Cottonwood Heights Police Department)...

Carlysle Price

DNR advises on mountain lion encounters

The DNR issued a warning to all Utah residents on what to do if you encounter a mountain lion, as their population has been growing steadily over the last few years.

3 days ago

Homer, Alaska, and the Homer Spit, jutting out into Kachemak Bay, is seen on June 9, 2021. Alaska S...

Mark Thiessen, The Associated Press

Moose kills Alaska man attempting to take photos of her newborn calves

A 70-year-old Alaska man who was attempting to take photos of two newborn moose calves was attacked and killed by their mother, authorities said Monday.

3 days ago

Kayakers said they're concerned a new bridge in Morgan County is too low. The Croydon Bridge, also ...

Shelby Lofton

Kayakers concerned over height of new Croydon Bridge

Kayakers said they're concerned a new bridge in Morgan County is too low.

3 days ago

Camp Steiner, in Utah's high Uinta mountains was used for nearly 100 years almost exclusively by bo...

Eliza Pace

Camp Steiner Boy Scout Camp has new owners after nearly 100 years

Historic Camp Steiner is under new ownership since the Boy Scouts of America chose not to renew its lease this year. 

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Woman’s hair gets tangled in rappelling device while canyoneering in Moab