Wednesday’s Child: 12-year-old Kiara loves horses, enjoys cooking and trying new foods

ALPINE — When meeting a new horse, it’s wise to take it slow; you get to know the animal, learn to care for it, and build trust with it.

At Bridle Up Hope in Alpine, 12-year-old Kiara got to spend the day learning about horses from instructor Sarah Brown.

“Horses need a confident leader,” Brown said.

As Brown introduced Kiara to Bentley, a beautiful horse with a temperament perfectly suited for a new rider, a new confidence began to emerge from the pre-teen. At Bridle Up Hope, horses are a way to inspire hope and build connection.’

“I was nervous, but I tried to keep my cool because I know how much horses get nervous if you’re nervous,” Kiara said.

Kiara loves horses, and meeting Bentley was her first real interaction with one.

“He knew what I needed, and I knew what he needed,” she said.

Opportunities like the one at Bridle Up Hope are special to Kiara, who has lived in foster care for several years and bounced around from home to home.

“It’s been a rough journey, that’s all I’m going to say, a rough journey,” she said.

Having a stable home and a forever family is something that Kiara is working towards. She wants something there for her on her good days, and the bad.

“Kind of like whenever I am sad, they can help me, and whenever they’re sad I can help them, it’s just a connection that we can make,” Kiara said.

When you spend time with Kiara you quickly learn she is full of personality. She describes herself as a goofball, who likes to cook and try new foods. Kiara also loves school, and her favorite subjects are science and math.

“I like school, school is actually pretty fun for me, because I have millions of friends,” she said.

School friendships have helped Kiara through some tough days, but now she’s looking for a family connection, a caring adult who can provide her with lifelong stability, a family that will love and guide her as she figures out who she wants to be.

“Someone I can rely on, someone I can trust and be more myself around,” she said.

To learn more about Kiara please visit her Raise the Future profile or contact Raise the Future at 801-265-0444.