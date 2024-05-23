On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GET GEPHARDT

Scammers offer to help regain control of hacked social media accounts for a fee

May 22, 2024, 11:01 PM

Matt Gephardt's Profile Picture

BY MATT GEPHARDT AND SLOAN SCHRAGE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — People have turned to me over hacked social media accounts many times over the years hoping I can help grease the wheels. Maybe by going through the PR department I can help them get their social media accounts back.

Sometimes I’ve been able to help. Sometimes not I have not.

Now, people are advertising they can help you get back into your account. It is a lie!

As I have reported numerous times, social media companies aren’t always the best at customer service when a hacker locks the rightful user out of their account. It’s frustrating for people who lose access to precious memories and it can be extra frustrating for businesses who could lose clients, sales and money.

In fact we’ve done so many stories here in Utah, I frequently hear from folks all over the world wanting to know any tricks to get their accounts restored to them.

“People get locked out and they just want to find any solution to get back in,” said Melani Fox, the Director of Marketing & Communications with Utah’s Better Business Bureau.

The BBB says lousy customer service combined with desperate people is a recipe for disaster. And indeed, in an ironic twist of fate, con men are now posing as companies promising to get your Facebook account back, ya know, for a fee.

“Scammers are often trying to act like they have a way to get magically back into your account,” Fox said.

How to get your account back if your Facebook account is hacked?

The BBB is warning people they should never pay someone to recover a social media account. The only people who can truly get you re-connected are the social media companies.

Fox said the best thing to do is protect your account before it’s compromised, have a strong password, and set up 2-factor authentication so a hacker can’t get in without your mobile phone.

“There’s always new scams to be had and so just protect your account no matter what,” Fox said.

This issue also has the attention of the feds. The Federal Trade Commission has compiled a list of links people can use to recover their social media accounts as well as some popular email account companies.

A link to those links can be found at Consumer.ftc.gov

KSL 5 TV Live

Meet the KSL Investigators

Get Gephardt

A Utah man purchased Aerosmith tickets back when the show was scheduled in 2023, but the show got p...

Matt Gephardt

Utahns fighting for refunds on postponed Aerosmith concert

A Utah man purchased Aerosmith tickets back when the show was scheduled in 2023, but the show got pushed to a day that no longer works for him. He decided to Get Gephardt when his quest for a refund hit a dead end.

3 days ago

The USDA estimates we toss out 30-40% of our food purchases, even though much of it is perfectly sa...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

Food for thought: How understanding date labels can prevent food waste

The USDA estimates we toss out 30-40% of our food purchases, even though much of it is perfectly safe to eat. Decoding date labels could help you bust inflation.

8 days ago

KSL’s Matt Gephardt price shopped several items at traditional grocery stores and specialty food ...

Matt Gephardt

Gephardt Busts Inflation: Will shopping specialty food markets save you money?

To save money on your groceries, a specialty food market might not come to mind. But KSL Consumer Investigator Matt Gephardt found branching out to specialty food markets might help you bust some grocery inflation.

9 days ago

Gal Gadot, Chris Stapleton, Taylor Swift, Keanu Reeves among many other celebrities have had their ...

Matt Gephardt

Utahns are losing money and their personal info to celebrity imposter scams

A Utah man contacted the KSL Investigators to ask us to verify if he was messaging the real Gal Gadot of “Wonder Woman” fame through social media.

15 days ago

Cris Meyers showing Matt Gephardt the arrest warrant he was sent by the fake cop....

Matt Gephardt

Law enforcement scams threatening jailtime if you don’t pay on the rise in Utah

Law enforcement scams, that threaten jail for citizens if they don’t pay immediately are on the rise in Utah

16 days ago

(FILE) A man working on a car with the hood lifted up....

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

What you should know about extended car warranties and how to fight denials

One after another, the KSL Investigators heard from Utahns who paid monthly for an extended auto warranty but have not had a smooth ride in their repairs covered.

21 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Scammers offer to help regain control of hacked social media accounts for a fee