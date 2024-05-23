SALT LAKE CITY — People have turned to me over hacked social media accounts many times over the years hoping I can help grease the wheels. Maybe by going through the PR department I can help them get their social media accounts back.

Sometimes I’ve been able to help. Sometimes not I have not.

Now, people are advertising they can help you get back into your account. It is a lie!

As I have reported numerous times, social media companies aren’t always the best at customer service when a hacker locks the rightful user out of their account. It’s frustrating for people who lose access to precious memories and it can be extra frustrating for businesses who could lose clients, sales and money.

In fact we’ve done so many stories here in Utah, I frequently hear from folks all over the world wanting to know any tricks to get their accounts restored to them.

“People get locked out and they just want to find any solution to get back in,” said Melani Fox, the Director of Marketing & Communications with Utah’s Better Business Bureau.

The BBB says lousy customer service combined with desperate people is a recipe for disaster. And indeed, in an ironic twist of fate, con men are now posing as companies promising to get your Facebook account back, ya know, for a fee.

“Scammers are often trying to act like they have a way to get magically back into your account,” Fox said.

The BBB is warning people they should never pay someone to recover a social media account. The only people who can truly get you re-connected are the social media companies.

Fox said the best thing to do is protect your account before it’s compromised, have a strong password, and set up 2-factor authentication so a hacker can’t get in without your mobile phone.

“There’s always new scams to be had and so just protect your account no matter what,” Fox said.

This issue also has the attention of the feds. The Federal Trade Commission has compiled a list of links people can use to recover their social media accounts as well as some popular email account companies.

A link to those links can be found at Consumer.ftc.gov