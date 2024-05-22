On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

YOUR LIFE YOUR HEALTH

Straightening up: How your posture affects your health

May 22, 2024, 5:47 PM | Updated: 5:56 pm

Emma Benson's Profile Picture

BY EMMA BENSON


KSLTV.com

MURRAYWe’re all guilty of slouching in our chairs. But did you know poor posture can cause serious health issues? 

“We sit at our desk all day, then we go sit on the couch at night. That’s probably the worst thing you could do,” said Jeff Goff, a physical therapist with Intermountain Health. 

Whether it’s from working at a desk or staring down at a phone, more than 31 million Americans suffer from poor posture. 

According to Goff, some of the negative effects of poor posture include chronic headaches, nerve pain, impaired mobility, and trouble breathing. 

“This posture is not necessarily bad, it’s just the amount of time that you spend in that posture,” he said. “So, you can work like this, you can look at your phone for a while, but if you do that all day, it’s going to be a problem.” 

(KSL TV) (KSL TV)

Allison Rushton knows firsthand the importance of good posture. She started having back pain when she was pregnant. After giving birth, the pain only grew worse.  

“I had pain all the way down my leg into my foot and also shooting up my neck,” she said. “I found out that I had a herniated disc in my lower back due to poor posture.” 

It took physical therapy, but she was able to regain her strength, and found that movement is the best medicine.  

“It’s now a lifelong practice for me,” she said. “The exercises that I learned here to help rehabilitate my back are things I do daily to keep it strong.” 

Goff suggests doing gentle muscle stretches, adjusting your workstation, and setting a timer to take breaks throughout the day.  

“It’s more about moving and moving often,” he said. “The best posture is your next posture.” 

KSL 5 TV Live

Your Life Your Health

Linda Campbell showing the Breast MRI where doctors found her breast cancer....

Emma Benson

Breast MRI is helping detect cancer in high-risk patients

Intermountain Health is working on new advances in breast cancer screening by transforming early detection.

7 days ago

The ABCs of checking for melanoma....

Emma Benson

Sun safety reminders for Skin Cancer Awareness Month

May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month, and Utah has one of the highest rates of melanoma, about twice the national average.

14 days ago

Dr. Adam Balls out on a run with his daughter as part of his self-care routine....

Emma Benson

400 days and counting: ER doc’s exercise streak improves his mental health

A Utah doctor is encouraging everyone to join him in getting into an exercise routine to help with their mental health.

22 days ago

A family photo of the Grover family, who has three kids with autism....

Emma Benson

Utah family shares their experience with three boys who have autism

April is Autism Acceptance Month, and a Utah family wants share their personal experience of learning to adapt and grow with the disorder.

29 days ago

Marc Dunbabin, got his second chance at life with his family thanks to a bone marrow donor....

Emma Benson

Utah dad gets second chance at life thanks to bone marrow transplant

Utah dad hopes to meet the person who gave him second chance at life thanks to a bone marrow transplant.

1 month ago

Walking is one way to exercise and manage stress....

Emma Benson

Get moving: How to manage stress with exercise 

If not managed well, stress can cause serious health problems. So, how can you exercise to manage stress?

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Straightening up: How your posture affects your health