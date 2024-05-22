3 people suffer minor injuries in small airplane crash near Vernal

VERNAL — Three people suffered minor injuries following a small plane crash Wednesday near Vernal.

According to the a news release from the Vernal Police Department, law enforcement personnel were notified of a downed aircraft in a field north of the Vernal Regional Airport around 10:30 a.m.

The release further states that the three individuals were treated for minor injuries and were released on site.

The plane was later transported to the Vernal airport as directed by the FAA and the NTSB. The investigation into the crash continues.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.