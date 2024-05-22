On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

OUTDOORS & RECREATION

Over 900 loaner life jackets donated to Utah lakes and reservoirs

May 22, 2024, 5:49 PM | Updated: 7:22 pm

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY ALEX CABRERO


KSLTV.com

HIDEOUT, Wasatch County — With the Memorial Day weekend coming, many families will head to lakes and reservoirs to play in the water. That’s why Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital is donating 900 life jackets to Life Jacket Loaner Stations throughout the state.

On Wednesday morning, a ceremony was held at Jordanelle Reservoir to kick off the effort.

Dr. Wing Province, the chief medical officer at Intermountain Park City Hospital, said drowning is the second leading cause of preventable injury death among Utah children under fourteen.

He also said most of those deaths happen from May through August.

The idea behind the loaner jackets is for anyone who needs one to borrow one from the loaner station, and then return them after using them.

A Life Jacket Loaner Station at the Jordanelle Reservoir.

A Life Jacket Loaner Station at the Jordanelle Reservoir. (Eddie Collins, KSL TV)

Danielle Bradshaw wishes there was a loaner life jacket station back in 2022 at Blackridge Reservoir in Herriman.

“It was like any other normal June afternoon,” she said. “Except my life could have just ended.”

Bradshaw almost drowned that day after the small boat she was in with her two kids tipped over.

She was able to swim with a kid in each arm back to shore before collapsing in the water with full cardiac arrest.

“Luckily, at the reservoir that day, there was an off-duty police officer who was able to administer CPR and able to revive me,” she said.

Danielle Bradshaw with the rest of her family.

Danielle Bradshaw with the rest of her family. (Eddie Collins, KSL TV)

It is a moment Bradshaw spoke about during the ceremony at Jordanelle Reservoir because she is the first to admit she was not wearing a life jacket.

“It is not something we were expecting to have happened that day,” Bradshaw said.

Bradshaw is doing great now, but she felt strongly enough to speak about her experience so others would not make the same mistake.

“We want people to realize that we’re not invincible. Things can happen at a moment’s notice. Without a notice,” she said.

Visitors grabbing life jackets at the loaner station.

Visitors grabbing life jackets at the loaner station. (Eddie Collins, KSL TV)

According to the Utah Department of Health and Human Services, about a third of drownings happen in lakes, rivers, canals, and other bodies of water.

Doctors say most of those drownings could have been prevented if a life jacket had been worn.

“The goals for the life jacket loaner program are to make life jackets more available and increase the wearing of life jackets during water-based activities,” said Karlee Kump, community health manager at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital.

Life Jacket Loaner Stations are located in areas such as Lincoln Beach, Vineyard Beach, Lindon Marina, and other bodies of water throughout Utah.

“We get a little bit numb to the fact that water is so dangerous. We come out and we recreate, and we have a great time, and we forget a little bit that it’s not if, it’s when, and we need to keep in the front of our mind just that drowning is always preventable,” said McKell Christensen, who is with Utah’s Drowning Prevention Coalition.

Here are some water safety tips from Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital:

  • Appoint a dedicated “water watcher” to supervise children.
  • Empty and invert kiddie pools and buckets when not in use.
  • Ensure the entire family learns to swim.
  • Prefer Coast Guard-approved life jackets over water wings.
  • Secure pools and hot tubs with self-closing gates.
  • Teach children to avoid water bodies while hiking or camping.
  • Immediately check water areas if a child goes missing.
  • Call 911 if a child falls into rushing water and avoid jumping in.

Additional safety guidelines for recreational water activities include:

  • Always use a Coast Guard-approved life jacket.
  • Supervise children and teens, even if they are good swimmers.
  • Avoid solo swimming.
  • Be aware of the cold temperatures in lakes, which can cause cramps, shock, and hypothermia.
  • In emergencies, throw a flotation device and call for help rather than diving in.
  • Refrain from swimming under the influence of alcohol.

KSL 5 TV Live

Outdoors & Recreation

The Logan Canyon, a year after the major spring runoff that hit the state...

Mike Anderson

Some campgrounds set to reopen for Memorial Day weekend, others still recovering from record runoff

Many campground operators are making the finishing touches before opening for the Memorial Day weekend.

10 hours ago

Grand County first responders helping the woman getting out of the canyon after getting her hair st...

Michael Houck

Woman’s hair gets tangled in rappelling device while canyoneering in Moab

A woman needed medical attention after her hair got entangled in a rappelling device while canyoneering late Monday night.

2 days ago

Mountain Lion spotted. (Courtesy: Cottonwood Heights Police Department)...

Carlysle Price

DNR advises on mountain lion encounters

The DNR issued a warning to all Utah residents on what to do if you encounter a mountain lion, as their population has been growing steadily over the last few years.

3 days ago

Homer, Alaska, and the Homer Spit, jutting out into Kachemak Bay, is seen on June 9, 2021. Alaska S...

Mark Thiessen, The Associated Press

Moose kills Alaska man attempting to take photos of her newborn calves

A 70-year-old Alaska man who was attempting to take photos of two newborn moose calves was attacked and killed by their mother, authorities said Monday.

3 days ago

Kayakers said they're concerned a new bridge in Morgan County is too low. The Croydon Bridge, also ...

Shelby Lofton

Kayakers concerned over height of new Croydon Bridge

Kayakers said they're concerned a new bridge in Morgan County is too low.

3 days ago

Camp Steiner, in Utah's high Uinta mountains was used for nearly 100 years almost exclusively by bo...

Eliza Pace

Camp Steiner Boy Scout Camp has new owners after nearly 100 years

Historic Camp Steiner is under new ownership since the Boy Scouts of America chose not to renew its lease this year. 

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Over 900 loaner life jackets donated to Utah lakes and reservoirs