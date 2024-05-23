On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Nonprofit helps veterans get their lives back with K-9 help

May 22, 2024, 6:59 PM | Updated: 7:16 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON


KSLTV.com

LOGAN — Michael Fink served with the Army 82nd Airborne Division in Iraq 11 years ago, and some of what he experienced changed him.

“Yeah. I never left the house without somebody,” Fink said.

But he said he started to turn around inside a coffee shop, where he was introduced to The Rocky Mountain Service Dog Project.

“And that was when I started getting my life back,” he said.

Tilly Thain helped train Ariel, a 130-pound Leonberger, to pick up on situations that may trigger Fink’s PTSD. Ariel can even catch him when he falls.

With the help of Rocky Mountain Service Dog Project, Michael Fink was able to graduate from Utah State University after enduring PTSD in lieu of his service in Iraq. (KSL TV)

“I am so proud of them because they’ve come a very, very long, long path,” Thain said.

“I was kind of iffy on it at first, but I was willing to try it because it’s better than quitting,” Fink said.

And with some time, Ariel and Fink’s partnership blossomed.

“(Ariel will) put her head in my lap and just give me pressure and push on this push on my stomach, which then just kind of helps me ground and focus,” Fink said.

The Rocky Mountain Service Dog Project helps train owners like Fink to work with their new companions and help train their replacements later on.

Fink was finally able to handle classes at Utah State University, graduating earlier in May with an associate’s degree in architectural drafting. He has accepted a job in Boise and is preparing to move his family in a couple of weeks.

“Still have a little bit of disbelief that I actually did it,” he said.

With the help of Rocky Mountain Service Dog Project, Michael Fink was able to graduate from Utah State University after enduring PTSD in lieu of his service in Iraq. (KSL TV) With the help of Rocky Mountain Service Dog Project, Michael Fink was able to graduate from Utah State University after enduring PTSD in lieu of his service in Iraq. (KSL TV) With the help of Rocky Mountain Service Dog Project, Michael Fink was able to graduate from Utah State University after enduring PTSD in lieu of his service in Iraq. (KSL TV) With the help of Rocky Mountain Service Dog Project, Michael Fink was able to graduate from Utah State University after enduring PTSD in lieu of his service in Iraq. (KSL TV) With the help of Rocky Mountain Service Dog Project, Michael Fink was able to graduate from Utah State University after enduring PTSD in lieu of his service in Iraq. (KSL TV) With the help of Rocky Mountain Service Dog Project, Michael Fink was able to graduate from Utah State University after enduring PTSD in lieu of his service in Iraq. (KSL TV) With the help of Rocky Mountain Service Dog Project, Michael Fink was able to graduate from Utah State University after enduring PTSD in lieu of his service in Iraq. (KSL TV)

Thain said results like Fink’s are why she works with veterans to get them the needed help. The project also helps veterans like Fink obtain grants and fundraise to reduce costs greatly.

“Just because I didn’t get to serve in the military, doesn’t mean I don’t get to give forth to the people that more or less kept my freedom the same,” Thain said.

Fink is urging others in his shoes to get help. If not here, then somewhere.

“Don’t just sit in your own pile of misery,” Fink said. “I was close to calling it quits. And now I’m looking forward to the future.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Axel Thomas Peterson and his father Matthew Peterson placing flags on veteran graves at the Larkin ...

Kiersten Nunez

Honoring Veterans: 3,000 flags placed by youth volunteers

In a heartfelt tribute to the men and women who have served the country, more than 200 youth volunteers from around the Salt Lake Valley gathered to honor military veterans ahead of Memorial Day.

8 hours ago

Joan Eccles and her mother were gifted matching engraved charms. Once lost, Eccles has found the mi...

Andrew Adams

St. George family believes they found long lost charm on eBay

A St. George woman was reunited with a lost family charm in an unexpected place on the internet.

8 hours ago

A yearling bull moose was found in a neighborhood in the foothills of Ogden. (Courtesy: Crey Maxey)...

Carlysle Price

Moose found on homeowner’s porch, what to do if this happens to you

A yearling bull moose was found on a homeowner's front porch Thursday and was safely relocated by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

10 hours ago

The male driver of a silver sedan who police believe had their car stolen by the man accused of kil...

Michael Houck and Lauren Steinbrecher, KSL TV

Police searching for man targeted by suspect in Sgt. Bill Hooser’s death

Police are looking for a man whose car was attempted to be stolen at a gas station by the man accused of killing Sgt. Bill Hooser.

11 hours ago

The Audi after it was hit by an SUV on May 12....

Carlysle Price

Man facing six charges after car accident that injured two

A man was charged Thursday in connection to a car accident on May 12 that injured two.

12 hours ago

A basketball hoop at the Adaptive Arena in Bluffdale, which is a gym made for kids with some disabi...

Alex Cabrero

Get In The Games: Adaptive Arena welcomes kids with disabilities to play sports

A new gym is welcoming kids with a disability to play sports that are specifically designed for their needs.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Nonprofit helps veterans get their lives back with K-9 help