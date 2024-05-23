On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS & ELECTIONS

SLC Mayor Mendenhall proposes her salary increase by 26% amid turbulent budget meetings

May 22, 2024, 10:42 PM

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall shares the 2024-25 recommended budget at a Salt Lake City Coun...

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall shares the 2024-25 recommended budget at a Salt Lake City Council meeting at the Salt Lake City and County Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. The meeting followed an earlier work session that included discussion on the Capital City Revitalization Zone and redeveloping around the Delta Center for an incoming NHL team. She has proposed her salary as mayor be increased. (Megan Nielsen, Deseret News)

(Megan Nielsen, Deseret News)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Amid multiple budget meetings Tuesday, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and city council members proposed a salary increase for themselves. Mendenhall’s proposal adds an approximately $44,000 raise for herself.

A document in the meeting agenda clearly stated Mendenhall’s proposition, which would boost her compensation from approximately $168,000 to nearly $212,000 — a 26% increase. Council members would jump from about $42,000 to $52,000.

Ordinance – Appendix a – FY… by mculbertson

Salt Lake City ordinance covers council member pay, stating that each member “will be 25% of the mayor’s annual salary,” and should be adjusted at the beginning of each fiscal year to be sure the number equals 25%.

The budget also includes a 5% general pay increase for all employees, which was a highlighted topic during multiple budget meetings addressing city employee compensation. In the mayor’s recommended budget book, the overview of the general fund’s salary, benefits and compensation costs makes no mention of the mayor’s salary increase.

A spokesman for Mendenhall’s office, Andrew Wittenberg, made a statement Wednesday arguing Mendenhall leads the “municipal government of the most populous city in one of the fastest-growing, most dynamic states in the U.S.”

“The base pay for the position of mayor in Salt Lake City falls at number 28 among city leaders across Utah — paying less than city managers or city administrator positions in smaller cities like Clinton, Pleasant Grove, Spanish Fork and Taylorsville.”

To be specific, the city manager in Spanish Fork in 2023 was recorded making $284,220, and Clinton recorded $231,865. But Salt Lake City does not have a city manager, and therefore, the mayoral position serves similarly.

Regardless, the proposition angered some, and one resident, Riley Hewlett, spoke out at a city council meeting.

“Some of your constituents work minimum wage of $7.25 an hour and sometimes even less than that. The mayor is suggesting over $200,000 a year, which is way more than our teachers make, some doctors make,” she said.

Still, Wittenberg argued that the mayor’s position has not received a market-rate adjustment in “at least 10 years.” Mendenhall has, however, received incremental increases since in office, according to the Office of the State Auditor.

“This proposal would bring the mayor’s pay to ninth among Salt Lake City’s own cabinet and to ninth among other city leaders in Utah,” he said.

The 2024 and 2025 fiscal year’s budget is scheduled to be finalized on June 4. There will be another opportunity for the public to share thoughts about the proposed changes, but the city council has not specified the next meeting date.

The city’s fiscal year begins July 1.

KSL 5 TV Live

Politics & Elections

The RNC convention which will take place at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee in July accuses Secret Servic...

Steve Contorno and Kristen Holmes, CNN

RNC and Secret Service escalate dispute over security at Milwaukee convention

The RNC is accusing the Secret Service of ignoring security concerns around its July Milwaukee convention.

8 hours ago

Utah Capitol where lawmakers passed a deal to possible raise a tax and quickly spend the money on d...

Lindsay Aerts

Lawmakers defend Sept. 1 contract deadline on downtown plans

The deal to raise Salt Lake City's sales tax to help house the new NHL team and revitalize downtown is moving fast and lawmakers are defending the deadline.

1 day ago

AI could offer ‘enhanced opportunities’ to interfere in 2024 election, DHS warns as a voter cas...

Sean Lyngaas, CNN

AI could offer ‘enhanced opportunities’ to interfere in 2024 election, DHS warns

Artificial intelligence tools for creating fake video, audio and other content will likely give foreign operatives and domestic extremists “enhanced opportunities for interference” as the 2024 US election cycle progresses, the Department of Homeland Security said in a recent bulletin distributed to state and local officials and obtained by CNN.

3 days ago

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, left, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may face internation...

Nadeen Ebrahim, CNN

Hamas and Israeli leaders may face international arrest warrants. Here’s what that means

The International Criminal Court prosecutor is seeking international arrest warrants for top Hamas officials and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on allegations of war crimes.

4 days ago

Abravanel Hall is pictured in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Smith Entertainment Group, ...

Lindsay Aerts

Plan for updating Abravanel Hall estimated to cost hundreds of millions

Estimates for updating Abravanel Hall, home of the Utah Symphony, are estimated to cost over $200 million.

4 days ago

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 20: Former U.S. President Donald Trump with attorney Todd Blanche (L) retu...

Michael R. Sisak, Jennifer Peltz, Jake Offenhartz and Alanna Durkin Richer

Michael Cohen says he stole from Trump’s company as defense presses key hush money trial witness

Former Donald Trump attorney Michael Cohen admitted to jurors in the Republican’s hush money trial that he stole tens of thousands of dollars from Trump’s company.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

SLC Mayor Mendenhall proposes her salary increase by 26% amid turbulent budget meetings