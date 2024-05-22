On the Site:
Utah Baseball Ends Time In Pac-12 On High Note With Win Over Oregon In Pool Play

May 22, 2024, 7:21 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah baseball season has likely come to an end at the Pac-12 Tournament going 1-1 in pool play with a win over the Oregon Ducks.

Unfortunately, for the Utes, their effort in Wednesday’s win will not advance them in the Pac-12 Tournament and very likely ends their season short of an NCAA berth as well. They will find out their fate on the latter for certain on Monday, May 27.

Despite the disappointment, there is a lot to be pleased with concerning the 2024 Utah baseball team who achieved several firsts and milestones for the program this past season.

A Look Back At The 2024 Utah Baseball Team’s Accomplishments

Utah moved into the D1baseball.com Top 25  for the first time ever after also sweeping UCLA for the first time in program history. It accounted for the Utes’ sixth Pac-12 series win for the 2024 season. It also accounted for a share of the No. 1 spot in the Pac-12 with Arizona that week.

The Utes reached 30 wins for the first time since 2002 on May 5 after beating the No. 21 Oregon Ducks, 9-7. Utah ended that series 1-2 and stamped their ticket to the Pac-12 Tournament- another first in program history.

Additionally, centerfielder Kai Roberts established himself as the leader in stolen bases in Utah baseball history while Bryson Van Sickle earned Utah’s first-ever Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year award.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

KSL Sports

