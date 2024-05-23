Man dead after crashing jet ski at East Canyon State Park

MORGAN COUNTY — A 30-year-old man died after crashing a personal watercraft at East Canyon State Park, law enforcement confirmed Wednesday evening.

Utah State Parks Lt. Drew Patterson said at approximately 7:30 p.m., a 911 call came after a fisherman on the shoreline saw the jet skier. The fisherman said he looked down and heard a crash.

“The west side of the lake, there is a pretty steep face, and that’s what we believe he hit into — that face of the mountain,” Patterson said. “When he was found, he was separated from his jet ski on the water.”

On Thursday, authorities identified the man as Benjamin Paul Rosser, of Salt Lake City but originally from Pennsylvania.

Patterson said Rosser was wearing a life vest.

According to law enforcement, the crash occurred at a time when very few people were at the reservoir — with only one other boat on the water and a fisherman on the shoreline.

Patterson said investigators will examine the jet ski more closely to try to determine what happened.

State park rangers urged Utahns to practice responsible recreation ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

“Always recreate with a buddy, wear your life jackets and helmets, and let somebody know where you are going and when to expect your return. Checking weather conditions and water temperatures is also vital. Pack appropriate gear for your activity and stay hydrated while outdoors.”