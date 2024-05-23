On the Site:
Former Utah Football Player Greg Newman Has Passed Away, Family Raising Funds To Study CTE

May 23, 2024, 10:03 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah football standout defensive lineman Greg Newman has passed away according to a GoFundMe put out by his family.

News of Newman’s passing began to trickle out on Sunday, May 19 from former teammates who were made aware of what had happened.

Newman was just 38 years old.

The talented defensive lineman played both tackle and defensive end for the Utes from 2005-2008 and was a key part of Utah’s undefeated 2008 season, 2009 Sugar Bowl victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide, and No. 2 Final AP Poll ranking.

Proceeds from the GoFundMe will be donated to the CTE (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy) Center at Boston College. Additionally, Newman’s family noted they will be donating Greg’s brain to the UNITE Brain Bank to be studied in an effort to help other football players with CTE in the future.

With Parting Breath We’ll Sing That Song: A Utah Man Am I

Newman came to Utah in 2005 after redshirting at Colorado in 2004 but had to sit the year due to the NCAA Transfer rules at the time.

In 2006 Newman played in all 13 of Utah’s games as a backup at defensive end. He recorded 11 total tackles, two tackles for a loss and one fumble recovery that year.

That production was good enough to earn Newman a scholarship after spending his first two seasons with the Utes as a walk-on.

Newman once again played in all 13 of Utah’s games in 2007 while adding four starts to his resume (two were spent at right end, the other two at tackle). Newman was good for 12 total tackles, two tackles for a loss and one sack.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

2008 is where Newman really shined for the Utes starting all 13 games at tackle as Utah marched methodically to a perfect season. Newman ended the year as an honorable mention All-MWC tackle while racking up 50 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, two pass breakups and a “big man” interception.

In one of Utah’s most infamous games in program history, the 2009 Sugar Bowl against vaunted Alabama, Newman recorded four total tackles and sacked Crimson Tide quarterback John Parker Wilson once.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

The 2008 Utah football team recently gathered together last fall to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Sugar Bowl as the team was inducted into the Crimson Club Hall of Fame.

KSLsports.com does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com

