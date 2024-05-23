Olympian Carissa Moore Reflects On Tokyo Gold, Hopes To Inspire Youth

SALT LAKE CITY – Team USA’s Carissa Moore reflected on winning a gold medal in Tokyo 2020 and how she hopes to impact young girls in the world.

Carissa Moore reflects on first Gold ahead of Paris 2024

Ahead of her second Summer Games, the Hawaiian surfer looked back at her experience of winning Gold in 2021.

“Being on the podium, I just was thinking of my family back home and my grandparents’ garage,” Moore said. “I know that they were all together huddling around their TV and so I was just thinking about home and how excited I was to represent Hawaii and where I come from.”

The Honolulu native began surfing when she was five years old and became the youngest person to win a surfing world title when she was 18.

A decade later, Moore earned Gold at the Tokyo Games.

Carissa Moore on inspiring young girls

Moore is known for “her work to help young girls develop confidence and pursue their dreams,” according to Team USA.

In addition to being an inspiring athlete, the Olympic surfer said that she wishes for young girls to have positive self-esteem and believe in themselves.

“If I could change one thing, I just wish for every young girl out there to believe in herself and believe that she’s beautiful and can see herself how other people see her.”

When are the Paris Olympics?

The 2024 Paris Summer Games will be held in France from July 26-August 11. Full coverage of the events will be available on KSL 5 TV, KSL NewsRadio, KSL Sports Zone, and KSLSports.com.

