Pac-12 Shares Record Financial Results From 2022-23 Fiscal Year

SALT LAKE CITY – The Pac-12 Conference as we currently know it is coming to an end in the very new future, but before that takes place, the league shared their financial results from the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The good news for the conference before its 12 members go their separate ways, is they produced a record revenue year, bringing in total revenues of $604 million that equated to $404 million distributed to the member schools.

The equity value of the Pac-12’s full ownership of its Pac-12 Networks is not included in reported results.

Some Additional Numbers From The Pac-12’s 2022-23 Fiscal Year

Additionally, the league reported revenues of $494 million with net operating expenses of $58 million while the Pac-12 Networks reported revenues of $110 million with net operating expenses at $83 million.

Pac-12 Commissioner Teresa Gould‘s Statement On League’s Financial Figures

“We are pleased to have generated record revenues for our members,” Gould said. “These revenues are used by our campus athletic departments to provide invaluable support to our over 7,000 student-athletes annually and to fulfill our mission to develop the next generation of leaders.”

The Pac-12 Prepares To Say Good-Bye

109 years of history is about to come to an end this summer as various members of the Pac-12 move to different conferences.

USC, UCLA, Washington, and Oregon will all move on to the Big 10 Conference as Stanford and Cal move to the ACC.

Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah all move to the Big 12.

Oregon State and Washington State will be the lone remaining members of the Pac-12 heading into the 2024-25 competitive season.

