On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

NCAA Votes To Accept $2.8 Billion Settlement That Could Change College Sports

May 23, 2024, 12:43 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

AP – The NCAA and Big Ten Conference leadership approved a $2.8 billion settlement of antitrust claims Wednesday, moving college athletics closer to some of the most sweeping changes in its history.

NCAA Votes To Accept $2.8 Billion Settlement

The NCAA completed its three-part approval process late Wednesday, with its 15-member Board of Governors voting unanimously to accept the proposal — with one member abstaining — according to two people with direct knowledge of the vote who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the NCAA was not publicly revealing its internal process.

The settlement could resolve three major antitrust lawsuits against the NCAA that carry the threat of some $20 billion in damages, a blow that would cripple the organization. The settlement includes dramatic changes to the NCAA’s amateur sports model, including allowing revenue-sharing by schools with their athletes.

RELATED: Big Sky Commissioner Tom Wistrcill Says House V. NCAA Legal Settlement Is Flawed

Attorneys for the plaintiffs in House v. the NCAA gave the defendants a Thursday deadline to agree to a settlement. Southeastern Conference and Pac-12 presidents were scheduled to meet during the day to consider the deal.

The Big 12 and Atlantic Coast Conference presidential boards voted to move forward with the settlement on Tuesday. Big Ten presidents voted to approve the deal Wednesday during spring meetings in Los Angeles, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told AP on condition of anonymity because the conference was not making its internal discussions public.

As the leagues and NCAA marched toward the settlement, a fourth antitrust case presents a potential complication.

U.S. District Judge Charlotte Sweeney in Colorado ruled Thursday that Fontenot vs. the NCAA will stay in her court instead of being moved to California and combined with one of the other antitrust lawsuits that could be covered by the settlement.

Attorney for the plaintiffs in Fontenot said they won’t know whether their claims would be covered by the settlement until they have all the details of the proposal.

“One way or the other, they have to deal with us or I just don’t see how a settlement ultimately gets done,” George Zelcs, one of the plaintiffs’ attorneys, told AP on Wednesday. “They have to either include us or get an order that requires us to be involved in it. All of which we have arguments against as well.”

The NCAA and five conferences named in the House vs. NCAA lawsuit that is at the center of settlement talks have asked Sweeney to combine the Fontenot case with Carter vs. the NCAA, which is being heard in the Northern District of California.

Under terms of the proposed settlement, the NCAA would pay $2.77 billion over 10 years to former and current college athletes who were denied by now-defunct rules the ability to earn money from endorsement and sponsorship deals dating to 2016. The NCAA and conferences also would agree to establish a revenue-sharing system, with schools allowed — though not required — to spend about $21 million a year on their athletes. That number could grow over time if revenue increases.

House and Hubbard v. NCAA have already been combined in the Northern District of California and are being overseen by U.S. Judge Claudia Wilken, who has ruled against the NCAA in several high-profile antitrust cases in recent years.

Carter is being overseen by U.S. Judge Richard Seeborg. Fontenot would be added to Seeborg’s cases.

Former Colorado football player Alex Fontenot filed his lawsuit last November, claiming NCAA rules have illegally prevented college athletes from earning their fair share of the millions of dollars in revenue schools bring in. Garrett Broshuis, Zelcs’ colleague at the law firm Korein Tillery, said the Fontenot case should not be combined with the other three because they have fundamental differences.

“House was focused on name, image and likeness issues, which is really just a small segment of the overall revenue that the NCAA and the conferences and their members are bringing in,” Broshuis told AP. “Our case is instead focusing on what would be the true free-market value of the services being provided by these athletes.”

Broshuis said the Carter case focuses on just basketball and football players from Power Five conferences — ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC.

“Whereas the Fontenot proposed class is broader than that. Revenue is revenue no matter what sport,” he said.

The House case is a class-action lawsuit that seeks back pay for college athletes who were denied name, image and likeness compensation dating to 2016. The NCAA lifted its ban on athletes earning NIL money in 2021.

Steve Berman, one of the lead attorneys in House, said in a statement to AP the issues in Fontenot completely overlap with the other cases and the settlement — if approved — “will release all of their claims.”

“And as for their claim they are waiting to see if they want to be part of it, they already laid out objections to the court in Colorado without even seeing the agreement, a completely irresponsible thing to do,” Berman said. “Even more so when they haven’t contributed to the momentum that allowed us to accomplish this as opposed to being Johnny come lately.”

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

2024 NFL Schedule Release: Best Local Player Matchups

The NFL released its schedule for the upcoming 2024 season and most weeks feature matchups between players with ties to the state of Utah.

10 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Draft Prospect: UConn C Donovan Clingan

UConn guard Donovan Clingan is projected to be selected in the lottery of the 2024 NBA Draft where the Utah Jazz own the tenth pick.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

NHL Hosting First-Ever ‘Stanley Pup’ Rescue Dog Competition

The National Hockey League announced it will hold a rescue dog competition called "Stanley Cup" during the postseason.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Officer Who Arrested Scottie Scheffler Disciplined For Not Having Bodycam Activated

The Kentucky police officer who arrested top-ranked golfer Scottie Scheffler outside the PGA Championship is receiving “corrective action.”

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pac-12 Shares Record Financial Results From 2022-23 Fiscal Year

The Pac-12 Conference shared their financial results from the 2022-23 fiscal year noting they brought in record gains.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Olympian Carissa Moore Reflects On Tokyo Gold, Hopes To Inspire Youth

Team USA's Carissa Moore reflected on winning a gold medal in Tokyo 2020 and how she hopes to impact young girls in the world.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

NCAA Votes To Accept $2.8 Billion Settlement That Could Change College Sports