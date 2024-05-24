On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

St. George family believes they found long lost charm on eBay

May 23, 2024, 10:36 PM | Updated: 10:41 pm

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY ANDREW ADAMS


KSLTV.com

ST. GEORGE — Photos usually tell the stories of our loved ones.

Joan Eccles has plenty of pictures that tell the tale of Agnes Inez Redfern and Augusto William Conti, her mom and stepdad.

“That was around (1944),” she explained as she sat with her daughters this week, looking through the images.

Eccles, however, can tell the story of her stepfather another way—through a charm he sent for Valentine’s Day in 1944 while at war in New Guinea.

“We received in the mail two charms,” Eccles said. “One was for me, and he had them made there. I’m sure the military—they were out in the jungles—and the military probably had someone making all these charms and stuff. And so he had them made out of a coin from Australia. It’s a silver coin and (he) had them engraved and sent one to me and one to my mother.”

One was inscribed, “New Guinea, To My Darling Joan, 1944,” and the other said, “New Guinea, To My Darling Wife, 1944.”

Agnes Inez Redfern and Augusto William Conti, Joan Eccles's mom and stepdad. (Courtesy: Joan Eccles) One of the gifted engraved charms made from a coin. (KSL TV) One of the engraved charms that was gifted, made from a coin. (KSL TV) The two gifted charms are now back together again after found online. (KSL TV)

Though Eccles kept her charm for the past 80 years, she believed her mother’s charm was lost in her estate sometime after she died in Georgia in 1963. That was until recently when Eccles found herself at the keyboard with one of her favorite pastimes.

“She likes to look up the value of everything, and if there’s something to be found, she finds it,” her daughter, Vikki Fredrickson, said.

Eccles herself admitted she ‘Googles’ everything and was stunned by what she found as an eBay listing.

“Up popped this one charm, and it said, ‘to my wife,’ and that’s what my mother’s charm said,” Eccles said.

She told her daughters.

“She was like, ‘You think it’s hers?’” daughter Staci Wilson said. “I go, ‘It’s got to be, who else could this be?’ She remembered the inscription. She told us about it before we even saw it.”

The daughters decided to buy it and give it to Joan for Mother’s Day.

They now firmly believe it’s the charm Eccles’s stepfather gave to her mother eight decades ago that somehow wound up in the hands of a seller in California.

“I mean, (it’s) the same coin, same year, same writing, same design,” Wilson said. “(The seller) said, ‘Yeah, it was just at a flea market, a gal was getting rid of all her stuff, and that was one of the things.”

The family is still in disbelief the charm’s long journey eventually made it back to where it was intended.

“I mean, it’s just traveled from New Guinea to Georgia to, you know, somehow California, now us,” Wilson said.

Fredrickson also thought the journey and the story of the charm returning to Eccles was remarkable.

“It’s a story of hearts coming back together, where both literally and physically she has a memory back, and we have this to continue on in our family for decades, years to come,” Fredrickson said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Axel Thomas Peterson and his father Matthew Peterson placing flags on veteran graves at the Larkin ...

Kiersten Nunez

Honoring Veterans: 3,000 flags placed by youth volunteers

In a heartfelt tribute to the men and women who have served the country, more than 200 youth volunteers from around the Salt Lake Valley gathered to honor military veterans ahead of Memorial Day.

6 hours ago

A yearling bull moose was found in a neighborhood in the foothills of Ogden. (Courtesy: Crey Maxey)...

Carlysle Price

Moose found on homeowner’s porch, what to do if this happens to you

A yearling bull moose was found on a homeowner's front porch Thursday and was safely relocated by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

9 hours ago

The male driver of a silver sedan who police believe had their car stolen by the man accused of kil...

Michael Houck and Lauren Steinbrecher, KSL TV

Police searching for man targeted by suspect in Sgt. Bill Hooser’s death

Police are looking for a man whose car was attempted to be stolen at a gas station by the man accused of killing Sgt. Bill Hooser.

9 hours ago

The Audi after it was hit by an SUV on May 12....

Carlysle Price

Man facing six charges after car accident that injured two

A man was charged Thursday in connection to a car accident on May 12 that injured two.

10 hours ago

A basketball hoop at the Adaptive Arena in Bluffdale, which is a gym made for kids with some disabi...

Alex Cabrero

Get In The Games: Adaptive Arena welcomes kids with disabilities to play sports

A new gym is welcoming kids with a disability to play sports that are specifically designed for their needs.

10 hours ago

stacked boxes in a warehouse...

Shelby Lofton

Brazilian women living in Utah need help transporting donations to Florida

Two Utah women who have gathered three warehouses full of donations for Brazil flooding victims are in need of help.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

St. George family believes they found long lost charm on eBay