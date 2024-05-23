SLC Fire Department responds to two gas leaks

UPDATE: All impacted roads and areas of this gas leak are open.

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Fire Department responded to two gas leaks, one in Sugar House and one in downtown.

🚨🚨 We are helping with roads closures at 700 South State Street and 1600 East 2100 South on two separate gas leaks. Traffic is impacted in all directions near 700 South State Street. Traffic is impacted in all directions near 1600 East 2100. Access to Sugar House Park may… pic.twitter.com/DQou8WomYH — Salt Lake City Police (@slcpd) May 23, 2024

According to the department, there was large leak at 700 S. State Street.

UDOT posted on X that both directions of State St. at 600 South were closed while emergency crews worked to repair the gas line. State Street was reopened just after 3 p.m. on Thursday, 700 S. will remain closed until the line is fixed.

Emergancy Utility Work

Both Directions State St at 600 S (SLC) Salt Lake Co.

Road Closed Until Repairs Are Complete

For updates: https://t.co/jaVMw7e9Jm — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) May 23, 2024

A second gas leak has impacted traffic near 1600 East and 2100 South. SLCFD said 2100 South is shut down from 1300 East to 1800 East.

It is not clear if there have been evacuations, but officials said Sugar House Park access is impacted.

Authorities are requesting the public to find alternate routes.