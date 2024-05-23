NHL Hosting First-Ever ‘Stanley Pup’ Rescue Dog Competition

SALT LAKE CITY – The National Hockey League announced it will hold a rescue dog competition called “Stanley Pup” during the postseason.

NHL to host ‘Stanley Pup’ rescue dog competition

The NHL is partnering with the non-profit Petco Love for the special event during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

All 32 of the league’s franchises, including Utah, will be represented by a canine at the competition. The NHL said that many of the dogs will be available for adoption “in their respective city” following the Stanley Pup contest.

“At the NHL, we love supporting great causes and the opportunity to produce a program that finds homes for rescue dogs is so fulfilling,” NHL chief content officer Steve Mayer said in a statement. “The show promises to be great fun and we can’t wait for our participating puppies Nathan McKibble, Joe Pawvelski, Alexander O-fetch-kin and many more to hit our ‘Stanley Pup’ rink.”

The @NHL will host the first-ever Stanley Pup rescue dog competition with pups representing all 32 NHL teams. The show will include celebrity dog lovers & a friendly competition with pups representing the 16 teams from the 2024 #StanleyCup Playoffs. 🐶: https://t.co/p5uprheYhK pic.twitter.com/Z6Dtnfw4am — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 22, 2024

While 32 teams will be represented, only 16 dogs representing the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoff teams will square off in the competition of canine skills.

“I’m so proud to launch this canine sporting spectacular with the NHL, and so grateful for their passion in supporting adoption. The show is sure to be the biggest night of the year for dog-loving hockey fans,” Producer and animal advocate Michael Levitt added. “The cuteness overload is going to be off the charts! I can’t wait to show viewers how special rescue dogs are and how profoundly they enhance our lives when we welcome them into our families.”

During the special, celebrity guest appearances will be made by dog lovers Kristin Chenoweth, Mickey Guyton, and Miranda Lambert

The Stanley Pup event will be broadcast via NHL Network and ESPN+ on Friday, June 7 at 6 p.m. (MT).

