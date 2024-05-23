On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Woman in St. George skirt-pulling incident fired from Utah AG’s office, records show

May 23, 2024, 3:16 PM | Updated: 3:29 pm

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY ASHLEY IMLAY, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

ST. GEORGE — A woman charged last month with sexual battery after she allegedly tugged on another woman’s skirt at a restaurant in St. George has been fired from the Utah Attorney General’s Office, newly released documents show.

Part of the incident at a crowded restaurant was captured on video and shared on social media, where it went viral. The video shows a woman apparently confronting someone and saying, “I happen to work for the state,” while displaying what appears to be an ID badge and threatening to call child protective services.

During the 36-second video, the friends of the woman wearing the skirt can be heard saying she’s 19 years old and, “You do not get to touch her.”

Police say Ida Lorenzo, 48, of Santa Clara, later called 911 to report harassment in connection to the previous night at the restaurant and the video shared on social media. Lorenzo was later charged in 5th District Court on April 25 with sexual battery, a class A misdemeanor.

Self-declared state employee charged after allegedly grabbing teen girl in public

The same day, her employment with the Utah Attorney General’s Office in Washington County was terminated, according to records released Wednesday to KSL through a public records request.

She had been hired March 4 as a legal secretary, the records show.

“I am writing to inform you that you have not passed your probationary employment period successfully and today, April 25, 2024, you are being separated from state employment with the attorney general’s office. Your noncompliance with policies and standards related to performance contributed to this decision,” the termination letter states.

Lorenzo “approached the woman and pulled her skirt down and told her to be aware of what she was showing, especially with small kids around; this caused all the people with her to accuse (Lorenzo) of sexually assaulting the female,” according to a police booking affidavit.

Lorenzo told police she “never touched the female, and that she had only touched the female’s skirt,” police said. The officer told Lorenzo she had “still engaged in criminal behavior by touching the female’s clothing, and her behavior was not appropriate, the affidavit states.

Police said the woman who had her skirt pulled down also contacted them after the incident and reported “she was sexually assaulted while in the lobby” of the restaurant. She said the woman “confronted” her “while her back was turned to her, and without any notice, or formal warning, she felt cold hands go up her skirt, touching her buttocks before she felt her skirt being pulled on,” according to the affidavit.

The woman said she was “startled” by the interaction and “felt violated.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Axel Thomas Peterson and his father Matthew Peterson placing flags on veteran graves at the Larkin ...

Kiersten Nunez

Honoring Veterans: 3,000 flags placed by youth volunteers

In a heartfelt tribute to the men and women who have served the country, more than 200 youth volunteers from around the Salt Lake Valley gathered to honor military veterans ahead of Memorial Day.

8 hours ago

Joan Eccles and her mother were gifted matching engraved charms. Once lost, Eccles has found the mi...

Andrew Adams

St. George family believes they found long lost charm on eBay

A St. George woman was reunited with a lost family charm in an unexpected place on the internet.

8 hours ago

A yearling bull moose was found in a neighborhood in the foothills of Ogden. (Courtesy: Crey Maxey)...

Carlysle Price

Moose found on homeowner’s porch, what to do if this happens to you

A yearling bull moose was found on a homeowner's front porch Thursday and was safely relocated by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

10 hours ago

The male driver of a silver sedan who police believe had their car stolen by the man accused of kil...

Michael Houck and Lauren Steinbrecher, KSL TV

Police searching for man targeted by suspect in Sgt. Bill Hooser’s death

Police are looking for a man whose car was attempted to be stolen at a gas station by the man accused of killing Sgt. Bill Hooser.

11 hours ago

The Audi after it was hit by an SUV on May 12....

Carlysle Price

Man facing six charges after car accident that injured two

A man was charged Thursday in connection to a car accident on May 12 that injured two.

11 hours ago

A basketball hoop at the Adaptive Arena in Bluffdale, which is a gym made for kids with some disabi...

Alex Cabrero

Get In The Games: Adaptive Arena welcomes kids with disabilities to play sports

A new gym is welcoming kids with a disability to play sports that are specifically designed for their needs.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Woman in St. George skirt-pulling incident fired from Utah AG’s office, records show