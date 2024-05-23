SALT LAKE CITY — The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is coming to Salt Lake, and will be parked at Fashion Place Mall on May 25.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck features a variety of Hello Kitty-themed drinks and baked goods.

A selection of “supercute” Hello Kitty Cafe Truck merch will also be sold while supplies lasts.

Since 2014, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck has been making its way around the U.S., visiting malls and lifestyle centers, according to their website.

The truck will be parked in the courtyard near Red Rock Brewery from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and does not accept cash payments.