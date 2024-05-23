On the Site:
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is coming to Salt Lake

May 23, 2024, 5:07 PM | Updated: 5:34 pm

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 24: A display of "Hello Kitty" items are seen at a press preview of the "CUTE" exhibition at Somerset House on January 24, 2024 in London, England. Coinciding with Hello Kitty's 50th anniversary, CUTE is the first major exhibition exploring cuteness and its influence on the pop cultural landscape spanning music, fashion, memes, toys, and video games. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

(Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


SALT LAKE CITY —  The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is coming to Salt Lake, and will be parked at Fashion Place Mall on May 25.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck features a variety of Hello Kitty-themed drinks and baked goods.

A selection of “supercute” Hello Kitty Cafe Truck merch will also be sold while supplies lasts.

Since 2014, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck has been making its way around the U.S., visiting malls and lifestyle centers, according to their website.

The truck will be parked in the courtyard near Red Rock Brewery from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and does not accept cash payments.

