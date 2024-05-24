On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Brazilian women living in Utah need help transporting donations to Florida

May 23, 2024, 6:09 PM | Updated: 6:40 pm

Shelby Lofton's Profile Picture

BY SHELBY LOFTON


KSLTV.com

OGDEN — Two Utah women who have gathered three warehouses full of donations for Brazil flooding victims are in need of help.

Angela Cooley and Margareth Barros are originally from Brazil but now call Utah home. When they saw the historic flooding in their home country, they couldn’t stand by and watch without helping.

“We have a friends there in in the Rio Grande do Sul … and in the other cities around that was impacted,” Cooley said. “Friends that lost everything, absolutely everything, had to swim out of their house and they are sleeping in these terrible conditions. And right now is winter in Brazil and they are with sandals, shorts and shirts.”

The devastation in the country’s Rio Grande do Sul state is being compared to Hurricane Katrina.

“I saw so many natural disasters living in Florida that we lost everything, but we have the support to rebuild, to get together and rebuild inside our family,” Cooley said. That is not what happened in Brazil.”

Cooley went to her employer, Z Clear Lens Cleaner and Anti-Fog to ask for help.

“She came to me and asked me if I had heard what was going on in Brazil, and I’ve only heard a small little bit about it,” said CEO Chris Ward. “We ended up sitting down and looking over what happened, realized the need for not only myself, but for the whole of Utah and the United States to help Brazil.”

Right now their 12,000 square foot warehouse is filled with boxes labeled in Portuguese containing diapers, clothing and hygiene items.

“Initially we thought it was going to be something very small,” Cooley said. “We already had 40,000 tons of donations.”

They’ve filled Cooley’s office’s warehouse in Ogden, another warehouse in Springville, and a third in Las Vegas. Cooley and Barros met fellow Brazilians along the way

“We never thought that the community, it is so big in Utah”,” Cooley said.

stacked boxes in a warehouse

Two Utah women who have gathered three warehouses full of donations for Brazil flooding victims are in need of help to get collected items to those in need after a transportation arrangement fell through. (Shelby Lofton, KSL TV)

They had arrangements with an airline to transport the goods to Brazil, but those fell through.

“Unfortunately, because of the amount and because the amount they already have accumulated there in Florida, they are not able anymore to come here to pick up donations,” Cooley said.

They’re desperate for financial donations to help cover the transportation costs for at least three trucks. They’ve set up a GoFundMe* for support.

Cooley said they’ve partnered with organizations that are expecting their donations.

“Now we got to get it to Miami and then we go get it from Miami all the way to Brazil,” Ward said.

Cooley said Brazil isn’t getting the help other countries receive. She and Barros believe they can make a difference one truckload at a time.

“Let’s get together, the world, because we are one, right? Everybody’s human,” Cooley said.

The women said they want to focus on getting this shipment of donations to Brazil. Then, they’ll evaluate the need after that and may take in more donations later on.

Anyone who would like to help or has questions can reach them at Angela@z-clear.com.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Axel Thomas Peterson and his father Matthew Peterson placing flags on veteran graves at the Larkin ...

Kiersten Nunez

Honoring Veterans: 3,000 flags placed by youth volunteers

In a heartfelt tribute to the men and women who have served the country, more than 200 youth volunteers from around the Salt Lake Valley gathered to honor military veterans ahead of Memorial Day.

7 hours ago

Joan Eccles and her mother were gifted matching engraved charms. Once lost, Eccles has found the mi...

Andrew Adams

St. George family believes they found long lost charm on eBay

A St. George woman was reunited with a lost family charm in an unexpected place on the internet.

8 hours ago

A yearling bull moose was found in a neighborhood in the foothills of Ogden. (Courtesy: Crey Maxey)...

Carlysle Price

Moose found on homeowner’s porch, what to do if this happens to you

A yearling bull moose was found on a homeowner's front porch Thursday and was safely relocated by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

10 hours ago

The male driver of a silver sedan who police believe had their car stolen by the man accused of kil...

Michael Houck and Lauren Steinbrecher, KSL TV

Police searching for man targeted by suspect in Sgt. Bill Hooser’s death

Police are looking for a man whose car was attempted to be stolen at a gas station by the man accused of killing Sgt. Bill Hooser.

10 hours ago

The Audi after it was hit by an SUV on May 12....

Carlysle Price

Man facing six charges after car accident that injured two

A man was charged Thursday in connection to a car accident on May 12 that injured two.

11 hours ago

A basketball hoop at the Adaptive Arena in Bluffdale, which is a gym made for kids with some disabi...

Alex Cabrero

Get In The Games: Adaptive Arena welcomes kids with disabilities to play sports

A new gym is welcoming kids with a disability to play sports that are specifically designed for their needs.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Brazilian women living in Utah need help transporting donations to Florida