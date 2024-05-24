Man facing six charges after car accident that injured two

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was charged Thursday for allegedly running a red light, causing a car accident that injured two on May 12, according to police.

The district attorney’s office filed six charges against 40-year-old Chase W. Pollock, for a crash near Foothill and Sunnyside neighborhoods, according to officials.

The Salt Lake City Police Department reported they received multiple calls at approximately 4:58 p.m. about a crash involving two cars at the intersection of 13000 S. 2100 East.

Pollock was said to be driving an SUV, and allegedly ran a red light at high speeds, and crashed into a white Audi, according to the press release.

Detectives determined Pollock’s SUV was going 92 mph at impact, police state.

The press release said once the Audi was hit, “The Audi spun several times before coming to a rest in a nearby parking lot.”

Pollock’s SUV traveled an additional 370 feet from the intersection after the crash.

Police report that when his car came to a stop, Pollock allegedly got out of his SUV, ran from the scene and changed shirts.

Paramedics took both men in the Audi to the hospital, “the driver most critically,” as stated by the press release.

The press release states Pollock is charged with two counts of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, one count of failure to remain at the scene of a crash involving serious injury, one count of speeding, one count of unlawfully driving on the left side of the road, and one count of failure to obey a traffic control device.

Police said Pollock remains in a medical facility.