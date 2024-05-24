On the Site:
Moose found on homeowner’s porch, what to do if this happens to you

May 23, 2024, 8:13 PM | Updated: 8:54 pm

A yearling bull moose was found in a neighborhood in the foothills of Ogden. (Courtesy: Crey Maxey)...

A yearling bull moose was found in a neighborhood in the foothills of Ogden. (Courtesy: Crey Maxey)

(Courtesy: Crey Maxey)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

OGDEN —  A yearling bull moose was found on a homeowner’s front porch Thursday and was safely relocated by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

According to Faith Jolley with the DWR, the moose was originally found near 600 Iowa Ave, in the foothills of Ogden, at approximately 9:40 a.m.

The moose then migrated to a backyard near Harrison Blvd., where it was safely tranquilized and transported into a trailer.

The DWR and Ogden Police Department worked to relocated the moose to the Monte Cristo mountain range, which is U.S. Forest Service Land.

The yearling bull moose was safely tranquilized and transported into a trailer for relocation. (Courtesy: Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

“Moose are commonly found in the foothill areas, since that is their natural habitat,” Jolley said. “You should report a moose that has wandered into lower-elevation areas and is within city limits or heavily populated areas so we can relocate the animal.”

Jolley said if moose aren’t relocated, they can stay in an area for a long time.

This could result in the moose following convenient food further into heavily populated areas, and could potentially cause damage to people or property.

Jolley suggested that if you come across a moose, it’s best to avoid approaching it.

“Moose can be very aggressive, especially around dogs,” she said as part of her list of safety tips.

If you encounter a moose, here are some tips to help you stay safe:

  • Always give the moose a lot of space and watch its behavior.
  • Never try to approach or feed a moose.
  • Keep dogs leashed and under control at all times. It is against Utah law to allow dogs to chase or harass protected hoofed wildlife, like moose.
  • Stay calm and do not run away. Talk, make your presence known and slowly back away in the direction you came.
  • If a moose charges you or chases you, hide behind something solid, like a tree, or try to get inside a vehicle or building.
  • If a moose knocks you down, curl into a ball, protect your head and lie still until the moose retreats.

For more moose safety tips, visit the Wild Aware Utah website.

DNR advises on mountain lion encounters

 

