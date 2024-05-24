On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Police searching for man targeted by suspect in Sgt. Bill Hooser’s death

May 23, 2024, 7:56 PM | Updated: 10:23 pm

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK AND LAUREN STEINBRECHER, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

SANTAQUIN, Utah County — Investigators are putting out a call for help to find the witness they believe was one of the first people to encounter the man accused of killing Sgt. Bill Hooser, after the suspect, Michael Aaron Jayne, allegedly ran from the scene.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office Thursday released surveillance photos of the witness, who was seen at the Maverik gas station on 725 E. Main Street in Santaquin on May 5.

Sgt, Spencer Cannon said after Jayne allegedly hit and killed Sgt. Hooser on Intersate-15, they think he jumped the fence by the interstate and went through the Maverik parking lot.

“There was a gentleman there who was gassing up his car, and [the suspect] made an effort to take that car from the guy,” Cannon explained.

The driver of the silver sedan that Jayne allegedly stole. (The Utah County Sheriff’s Office) The driver of the silver sedan that Jayne allegedly stole. (The Utah County Sheriff’s Office) The driver of the silver sedan that Jayne allegedly stole. (The Utah County Sheriff’s Office) The driver of the silver sedan that Jayne allegedly stole. (The Utah County Sheriff’s Office)

He said the verbal exchange appeared to be brief and didn’t last long, but whatever the witness said to the suspect caused the suspect to move on.

Jayne is accused of instead stealing a semi from behind the Maverik.

Cannon said they want to know what this man’s perspective was, and what he saw from his vantage point.

They’d also like to know what the two said to each other.

“Maybe Jayne said something to him that that would be helpful to our investigation, that may be incriminating to himself,” Cannon said. “You know, we don’t know. It’d just be nice to know what it was, if anything.”

The Sheriff’s Office describes the driver as a man with a ponytail, wearing a visor, and using a crutch to walk. He was seen driving a silver sedan.

If you know the driver’s identity, the sheriff’s office asks you to contact Sgt. Justin Gordon of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office at 801-851-4010 or by email at justing@utahcounty.gov.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

The Audi after it was hit by an SUV on May 12....

Carlysle Price

Man facing six charges after car accident that injured two

A man was charged Thursday in connection to a car accident on May 12 that injured two.

10 hours ago

Ida Lorenzo talking to the other woman who she allegedly grabbed the skirt of in the restaurant....

Ashley Imlay, KSL.com

Woman in St. George skirt-pulling incident fired from Utah AG’s office, records show

A woman charged with sexual battery after she allegedly tugged on another woman's skirt at a St. George restaurant was fired from the Utah Attorney General's Office after the incident went viral, newly released documents show.

13 hours ago

A man in a suit and a bowtie...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Officers found legally justified in Murray and Taylorsville police shootings

Police officers who shot and killed a man armed with a rifle, and officers who shot another man who attempted to run them over in a separate incident were legally justified in using deadly force.

16 hours ago

Carl Everett (front) and Paulette Everett (left) in September, 1995...

Ben Kuebrich, KSL Podcasts

‘Ransom: Position of Trust’: Questioning Everything

Episode 2 of the true-crime podcast "Ransom: Position of Trust" looks at the early suspects in the case and explores Carl and Paulette's background.

17 hours ago

FILE - Chad Daybell is on trial for the murders of his wife Lori Vallow Daybell's two children, Jos...

Daniel Woodruff

Chad Daybell tells judge he won’t testify in his murder trial

The defense attorney for Chad Daybell said Thursday he does not intend to call any further witnesses in the murder trial, and the defendant told the judge he will not take the stand himself and testify.

19 hours ago

Chad Daybell stands next to his attorney, John Prior, during his murder trial in Boise on Apr. 18....

Daniel Woodruff

Prosecutors want to call more witnesses in Chad Daybell murder trial after defense rests

Prosecutors in the Chad Daybell murder trial in Idaho told a judge Wednesday they want to call several more witnesses as a rebuttal after the defense attorney rests his case.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Police searching for man targeted by suspect in Sgt. Bill Hooser’s death