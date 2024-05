2024 NFL Schedule Release: Best Local Player Matchups

SALT LAKE CITY – The NFL released its schedule for the upcoming 2024 season and most weeks feature matchups between players with ties to the state of Utah.

The complete 2024 NFL schedule was revealed on Wednesday, May 15.

Here are some of the top matchups for the #LocalsInTheNFL for the 18-week schedule:

Best #LocalsInTheNFL Matchups in 2024

Week 1

Buffalo Bills vs. Arizona Cardinals

Date: Sunday, September 8 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS Local Players: Cole Bishop (Utah/Bills), Dalton Kincaid (Utah/Bills), Taron Johnson (Weber State/Bills), Jackson Barton (Utah/Cardinals), Khyiris Tonga (BYU, Cardinals)



Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos

Date: Sunday, September 8 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on CBS Local Players: Sataoa Laumea (Utah/Seahawks), Bryan Mone (Highland High/Seahawks), Zach Wilson (BYU/Broncos), Devaughn Vele (Utah/Broncos), Jonah Elliss (Utah/Broncos), Garett Bolles (Utah/Broncos), Tim Patrick (Utah/Broncos), Cody Barton (Utah/Broncos)



Week 2

Green Bay Packers vs. Indianapolis Colts

Date: Sunday, September 15 at 11:00 a.m. (MDT) on FOX Local Players: Jordan Love (Utah State/Packers), Zayne Anderson (BYU/Packers), Julian Blackmon (Utah/Colts), Blake Freeland (BYU/Colts), Matt Gay (Utah/Colts) You can stop blowing up our notifications now. 🫡@BookSeatscom pic.twitter.com/0XDEo5A1OP — Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 16, 2024



Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers

Date: Sunday, September 15 at 11:00 a.m. (MDT) on CBS Local Players: Jaren Hall (BYU/Vikings), Jonah Williams (Weber State/Vikings), Fred Warner (BYU/49ers), Cameron Latu (Olympus High/49ers), Mitch Wishnowsky (Utah/49ers)



Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Date: Sunday, September 15 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS Local Players: Kingsley Suamataia (BYU/Chiefs), Andy Reid (BYU/Chiefs Head Coach), Zack Moss (Utah/Bengals), Jalen Davis (Utah State/Bengals), Jay Tufele (Bingham High/Bengals)



Week 3

Indianapolis Colts vs. Chicago Bears

Date: Sunday, September 22 at 11:00 a.m. (MDT) on CBS Local Players: Julian Blackmon (Utah/Colts), Blake Freeland (BYU/Colts), Matt Gay (Utah/Colts), Jaylon Johnson (Utah/Bears), Noah Sewell (Orem High/Bears), Braxton Jones (Southern Utah/Bears)



Cincinnati Bengals vs. Washington Commanders

Date: Monday, September 23 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC Local Players: Zack Moss (Utah/Bengals), Jalen Davis (Utah State/Bengals), Jay Tufele (Bingham High/Bengals), Bobby Wagner (Utah State/Commanders), Michael Davis (BYU/Commanders), Dax Milne (BYU/Commanders), Braeden Daniels (Utah/Commanders) The wait’s over. The schedule is here 🗓 🎟️ https://t.co/1MtIrnqvuP | @SeatGeek | 📺 @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/Us8VcvN998 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 16, 2024



Week 4

Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints

Date: Sunday, September 29 at 11:00 a.m. (MDT) on FOX Local Players: Tyler Allgeier (BYU/Falcons), Clark Phillips III (Utah/Falcons), Kaden Elliss (Judge Memorial High/Falcons), Bradlee Anae (Utah/Falcons), Taysom Hill (BYU/Saints), Jamaal Williams (BYU/Saints), Rashid Shaheed (Weber State/Saints), Nephi Sewell (Utah/Saints)



Week 5

Washington Commanders vs. Cleveland Browns

Date: Sunday, October 6 at 11:00 a.m. (MDT) on FOX Local Players: Bobby Wagner (Utah State/Commanders), Michael Davis (BYU/Commanders), Dax Milne (BYU/Commanders), Braeden Daniels (Utah/Commanders), Tyler Huntley (Utah/Browns), Mohamoud Diabate (Utah/Browns), Siaki Ika (East High/Browns)



Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Date: Sunday, October 6 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on FOX Local Players: Zach Wilson (BYU/Broncos), Devaughn Vele (Utah/Broncos), Jonah Elliss (Utah/Broncos), Garett Bolles (Utah/Broncos), Tim Patrick (Utah/Broncos), Cody Barton (Utah/Broncos), Jackson Powers-Johnson (Corner Canyon High/Raiders), Andre James (Herriman High/Raiders), Cole Fotheringham (Utah/Raiders)



Week 6

Baltimore Ravens vs. Washington Commanders

Date: Sunday, October 13 at 11:00 a.m. (MDT) on CBS Local Players: Kyle Van Noy (BYU/Ravens), Marcus Williams (Utah/Ravens), Bobby Wagner (Utah State/Commanders), Michael Davis (BYU/Commanders), Dax Milne (BYU/Commanders), Braeden Daniels (Utah/Commanders)



Week 7

New Orleans Saints vs. Denver Broncos

Date: Thursday, October 17 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video Local Players: Taysom Hill (BYU/Saints), Jamaal Williams (BYU/Saints), Rashid Shaheed (Weber State/Saints), Nephi Sewell (Utah/Saints), Zach Wilson (BYU/Broncos), Devaughn Vele (Utah/Broncos), Jonah Elliss (Utah/Broncos), Garett Bolles (Utah/Broncos), Tim Patrick (Utah/Broncos), Cody Barton (Utah/Broncos) ✨ P R I ME T I M E ✨ pic.twitter.com/Bcu04ijdnq — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 16, 2024



San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Date: Sunday, October 20 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX Local Players: Fred Warner (BYU/49ers), Cameron Latu (Olympus High/49ers), Mitch Wishnowsky (Utah/49ers), Kingsley Suamataia (BYU/Chiefs), Andy Reid (BYU/Chiefs Head Coach)



Week 8

Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears

Date: Sunday, October 27 at 11:00 a.m. (MDT) on CBS Local Players: Bobby Wagner (Utah State/Commanders), Michael Davis (BYU/Commanders), Dax Milne (BYU/Commanders), Braeden Daniels (Utah/Commanders), Jaylon Johnson (Utah/Bears), Noah Sewell (Orem High/Bears), Braxton Jones (Southern Utah/Bears)



Week 9

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions

Date: Sunday, November 3 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX Local Players: Jordan Love (Utah State/Packers), Zayne Anderson (BYU/Packers), Penei Sewell (Desert Hills High/Lions), Sione Vaki (Utah/Lions)



Week 10

Indianapolis Colts vs. Buffalo Bills

Local Players: Julian Blackmon (Utah/Colts), Blake Freeland (BYU/Colts), Matt Gay (Utah/Colts), Cole Bishop (Utah/Bills), Dalton Kincaid (Utah/Bills), Taron Johnson (Weber State/Bills)Date: Sunday, November 10 at 11:00 a.m. (MDT) on CBS Update that lock screen. 😍@Ticketmaster | https://t.co/ogfXE1ao3o pic.twitter.com/lMxj4ytqB8 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 16, 2024



New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons

Date: Sunday, November 10 at 11:00 a.m. (MDT) on FOX Local Players: Taysom Hill (BYU/Saints), Jamaal Williams (BYU/Saints), Rashid Shaheed (Weber State/Saints), Nephi Sewell (Utah/Saints), Tyler Allgeier (BYU/Falcons), Clark Phillips III (Utah/Falcons), Kaden Elliss (Judge Memorial High/Falcons), Bradlee Anae (Utah/Falcons)



Week 11

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers

Date: Sunday, November 17 at 11:00 a.m. (MDT) on FOX Local Players: Jaylon Johnson (Utah/Bears), Noah Sewell (Orem High/Bears), Braxton Jones (Southern Utah/Bears), Jordan Love (Utah State/Packers), Zayne Anderson (BYU/Packers) Sincerely yours, The Bears pic.twitter.com/RlK3NvLQBF — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 16, 2024



Denver Broncos vs. Atlanta Falcons

Date: Sunday, November 17 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on FOX Local Players: Zach Wilson (BYU/Broncos), Devaughn Vele (Utah/Broncos), Jonah Elliss (Utah/Broncos), Garett Bolles (Utah/Broncos), Tim Patrick (Utah/Broncos), Cody Barton (Utah/Broncos), Tyler Allgeier (BYU/Falcons), Clark Phillips III (Utah/Falcons), Kaden Elliss (Judge Memorial High/Falcons), Bradlee Anae (Utah/Falcons)



Week 12

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Date: Thursday, November 21 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video Local Players: Tyler Huntley (Utah/Browns), Mohamoud Diabate (Utah/Browns), Siaki Ika (East High/Browns), Jaylen Warren (East High/Steelers), Miles Killebrew (Southern Utah/Steelers)



Los Angeles Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens

Date: Monday, November 25 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN Local Players: Chris Wilcox (BYU/Chargers), Simi Fehoko (Brighton High/Chargers), Alohi Gilman (Orem High/Chargers), Kyle Van Noy (BYU/Ravens), Marcus Williams (Utah/Ravens)



Week 13

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers

Date: Thursday, November 28 at 10:30 a.m. (MDT) on CBS Local Players: Penei Sewell (Desert Hills High/Lions), Sione Vaki (Utah/Lions), Jordan Love (Utah State/Packers), Zayne Anderson (BYU/Packers)



New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Rams

Date: Sunday, December 1 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on FOX Local Players: Taysom Hill (BYU/Saints), Jamaal Williams (BYU/Saints), Rashid Shaheed (Weber State/Saints), Nephi Sewell (Utah/Saints), Puka Nacua (BYU/Rams)



Denver Broncos vs. Cleveland Browns

Date: Monday, December 2 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN Local Players: Zach Wilson (BYU/Broncos), Devaughn Vele (Utah/Broncos), Jonah Elliss (Utah/Broncos), Garett Bolles (Utah/Broncos), Tim Patrick (Utah/Broncos), Cody Barton (Utah/Broncos), Tyler Huntley (Utah/Browns), Mohamoud Diabate (Utah/Browns), Siaki Ika (East High/Browns)



Week 14

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers

Date: Thursday, December 5 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video Local Players: Penei Sewell (Desert Hills High/Lions), Sione Vaki (Utah/Lions), Jordan Love (Utah State/Packers), Zayne Anderson (BYU/Packers)



San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears

Date: Sunday, December 8 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX Local Players: Fred Warner (BYU/49ers), Cameron Latu (Olympus High/49ers), Mitch Wishnowsky (Utah/49ers), Jaylon Johnson (Utah/Bears), Noah Sewell (Orem High/Bears), Braxton Jones (Southern Utah/Bears) Lock it in. #FTTB pic.twitter.com/8bPYn99CfC — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) May 16, 2024



Week 15

New Orleans Saints vs. Washington Commanders

Date: Sunday, December 15 at 11:00 a.m. (MDT) on FOX Local Players: Taysom Hill (BYU/Saints), Jamaal Williams (BYU/Saints), Rashid Shaheed (Weber State/Saints), Nephi Sewell (Utah/Saints), Bobby Wagner (Utah State/Commanders), Michael Davis (BYU/Commanders), Dax Milne (BYU/Commanders), Braeden Daniels (Utah/Commanders)



Week 16

Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints

Date: Monday, December 23 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN Local Players: Jordan Love (Utah State/Packers), Zayne Anderson (BYU/Packers), Taysom Hill (BYU/Saints), Jamaal Williams (BYU/Saints), Rashid Shaheed (Weber State/Saints), Nephi Sewell (Utah/Saints)



Week 17

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Date: Wednesday, December 25 at 11:00 a.m. on Netflix Local Players: Jaylen Warren (East High/Steelers), Miles Killebrew (Southern Utah/Steelers), Kingsley Suamataia (BYU/Chiefs), Andy Reid (BYU/Chiefs Head Coach) Which game are you most looking forward to, Chiefs Kingdom? 📲 #WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/8mQ6YHBBLg — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 22, 2024



Washington Commanders vs. Atlanta Falcons

Date: Sunday, December 29 (Time and network TBD) Local Players: Bobby Wagner (Utah State/Commanders), Michael Davis (BYU/Commanders), Dax Milne (BYU/Commanders), Braeden Daniels (Utah/Commanders), Tyler Allgeier (BYU/Falcons), Clark Phillips III (Utah/Falcons), Kaden Elliss (Judge Memorial High/Falcons), Bradlee Anae (Utah/Falcons)



San Francisco 49ers vs. Detroit Lions

Date: Monday, December 30 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN Local Players: Fred Warner (BYU/49ers), Cameron Latu (Olympus High/49ers), Mitch Wishnowsky (Utah/49ers), Penei Sewell (Desert Hills High/Lions), Sione Vaki (Utah/Lions)



Week 18

Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears

Date: Sunday, January 5 (Time and network TBD) Local Players: Jordan Love (Utah State/Packers), Zayne Anderson (BYU/Packers), Jaylon Johnson (Utah/Bears), Noah Sewell (Orem High/Bears), Braxton Jones (Southern Utah/Bears)



