Honoring Veterans: 3,000 flags placed by youth volunteers

SANDY — In a heartfelt tribute to the men and women who have served the country, more than 200 youth volunteers from around the Salt Lake Valley gathered at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery to honor military veterans ahead of Memorial Day.

The volunteers placed 3,000 American flags on the graves of servicemen and women and also took time to sweep and polish headstones and beautify the cemetery grounds.

Among the many volunteers, one family’s story stood out.

Axel Thomas Peterson placing a flag on a veteran's grave.

Axel Thomas Peterson placing a flag on a veteran’s grave. (KSL TV)

For Axel Thomas Peterson, this act of service carries a profoundly personal legacy. Axel’s middle name, Thomas, was given in honor of his great uncle Tommy, who was a gunner on the USS Saratoga and was killed by a kamikaze during World War II.

“We gave his middle name as Thomas after my uncle Tommy, who was my grandmother’s brother,” said Matthew Peterson, a veteran and Axel’s father. “He grew up as a farm boy in Chowchilla and answered his nation’s call.”

Matthew Peterson (right) talking about his uncle Tommy (left).

Matthew Peterson (right) talking about his uncle Tommy (left). (KSL TV)

For Axel Peterson, placing each flag is a reminder of the ultimate sacrifice his namesake made for the country’s freedom.

“Well, it’s kind of amazing to know your ancestors were in WW2,” he said. “It’s a day to remember who fought.”

“Memorial Day is always a special and sacred occasion to remember those who have sacrificed so much for our country, and we should always remember them,” said Lance Larkin, President of Larkin Mortuary. “Watching the young people in our community place the flags with such reverence and respect is truly heartwarming.”

The Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery holds an annual Memorial Day program, which is open to the general public. More information about the event can be found on their website. 

