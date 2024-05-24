On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

American Airlines retreats after blaming a 9-year-old for not seeing a hidden camera in a lavatory

May 24, 2024, 10:25 AM

An iPhone is taped to the back of a toilet seat on an American Airlines flight from Charlotte, N.C....

An iPhone is taped to the back of a toilet seat on an American Airlines flight from Charlotte, N.C., to Boston, Sept. 2, 2023. Estes Carter Thompson III, an American Airlines flight attendant, pleaded not guilty Monday. (Lewis & Llewellyn LLP via AP)

(Lewis & Llewellyn LLP via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines has distanced itself from a court filing in which the carrier said a 9-year-old girl should have noticed there was a camera taped to the seat of an airplane lavatory.

former flight attendant is accused of luring girls to use the lavatory after taping his iPhone to the toilet seat. The 9-year-old’s family flew from Texas to California on American last year and sued the airline after the FBI told them that videos of the girl were found on the flight attendant’s phone.

In response to the lawsuit, American said in a court document that it would dispute the family’s claim by showing that any injuries the 9-year-old girl suffered were caused by the girl’s “own fault and negligence, were proximately caused by (her) use of the compromised lavatory, which she knew or should have known contained a visible and illuminated recording device.”

An American spokesperson said Thursday that outside lawyers working for the company “made an error in this filing.”

“We do not believe this child is at fault, and we take the allegations involving a former team member very seriously,” the spokesperson said.

Lawyers for the airline amended the filing Wednesday in a state district court in Austin, Texas. The new filing is shorter and deletes the accusation that the girl caused her own injuries.

Estes Carter Thompson III, a flight attendant who was later fired by American, pleaded not guilty this week to attempted sexual exploitation of children and possession of images of child sexual abuse.

Authorities say Thompson, 37, tried to secretly record video of a 14-year-old girl using the bathroom on a flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Boston, and had recordings of four girls including the 9-year-old using lavatories on earlier flights. He was arrested in January and has been in federal custody ever since.

Thompson is next due in federal court in Boston on July 1. The charges he faces carry maximum sentences of up to 30 and 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000.

The 14-year-old’s family is also suing American, which is based in Fort Worth.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

FILE - Associate Justice Samuel Alito joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose for a n...

Mary Clare Jalonick, Associated Press

Democratic senators request meeting with Chief Justice Roberts over flags flown at Alito’s homes

Two Democratic senators are requesting a meeting with Chief Justice John Roberts after reports that two separate flags carried by rioters at the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol had flown outside of houses owned by Justice Samuel Alito.

11 hours ago

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, AR - JULY 13: A mule train ascends the South Keibab Trail at the Grand ...

Michael Houck

Flagstaff man suspected of lighting car on fire in Grand Canyon National Park

An Arizona man is suspected of lighting a Grand Canyon National Park employee's car on fire, causing it to spread to a nearby structure on Saturday. 

13 hours ago

FILE - Steam billows from a coal-fired power plant Nov. 18, 2021, in Craig, Colo. The U.S. Securiti...

David A. Lieb, Associated Press

Republican AGs ask Supreme Court to block climate change lawsuits brought by several states

Utah state attorney general joins eighteen other Republican AGs in asking the U.S. Supreme Court to get involved in a dispute over climate-change lawsuits.

14 hours ago

Workers stock shelves at an Amazon Fresh grocery store in Seattle, Washington, on May 2. Mandatory ...

Parija Kavilanz, CNN

Amazon is slashing prices on 4,000 grocery items, joining Target and Walmart

Amazon Fresh has joined the growing ranks of retailers that are cutting prices. It will be discounting thousands of grocery items.

15 hours ago

Hilton Crawford in 1995....

Ben Kuebrich, KSL Podcasts

‘Ransom: Position of Trust’: Uncle Hilty

Episode three of the true-crime podcast "Ransom: Position of Trust" focuses on the suspect Hilton Crawford.

16 hours ago

Couple stands among children **This image is for use with this specific article only**...

CNN

American missionary couple killed by gang in Haiti, family says

A married couple from the US who were serving as missionaries in Haiti were killed there on Thursday, family members said.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

American Airlines retreats after blaming a 9-year-old for not seeing a hidden camera in a lavatory