BURBANK, Calif. — Sundance film “Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story” will get a special-event theatrical release in the U.S.

DC Studios, HBO Documentary Films, and CNN Films acquired the film after the Sundance Film Festival this year. It will debut in cinemas across the U.S. on Saturday, September 21, 2024.

An encore presentation is scheduled for September 25, Reeve’s birthday. Visit Fathom Events for further information and participating theaters. The film’s international theatrical rollout will follow.

“It’s an honor to be a part of bringing Christopher Reeve and his singular legacy to audiences again,” Jeff Goldstein with Warner Bros. Pictures said. “It was at this very studio where he made us all believe a man could fly, and this documentary reveals what made him a true hero, on- and off-screen. Partnering with our friends at Fathom Events to deliver this very special film to the big screen was an opportunity we could not pass up.”