Sundance film ‘Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story’ gets U.S. theatrical release

May 24, 2024, 11:03 AM | Updated: 11:05 am

A still from "Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story" by Ian Bonhãte and Peter Ettedgui, an offici...

A still from "Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story" by Ian Bonhãte and Peter Ettedgui, an official selection of the Premieres program at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. (Sundance Institute | Photo by Warner Bros / Alamy.)

(Sundance Institute | Photo by Warner Bros / Alamy.)

BY KSL TV


BURBANK, Calif. — Sundance film “Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story” will get a special-event theatrical release in the U.S.

DC Studios, HBO Documentary Films, and CNN Films acquired the film after the Sundance Film Festival this year. It will debut in cinemas across the U.S. on Saturday, September 21, 2024.

An encore presentation is scheduled for September 25, Reeve’s birthday. Visit Fathom Events for further information and participating theaters. The film’s international theatrical rollout will follow.

‘Super/Man’ documentary highlights touching, intimate life of Christopher Reeve and his family

“It’s an honor to be a part of bringing Christopher Reeve and his singular legacy to audiences again,” Jeff Goldstein with Warner Bros. Pictures said. “It was at this very studio where he made us all believe a man could fly, and this documentary reveals what made him a true hero, on- and off-screen. Partnering with our friends at Fathom Events to deliver this very special film to the big screen was an opportunity we could not pass up.”

William Reeve, Alexandra Reeve and William Reeve, the children of late actor Christopher Reeve, subject of a 2024 Sundance Film Festival documentary. (Sundance Institute) A still from Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story by Ian BonhÃ´te and Peter Ettedgui, an official selection of the Premieres program at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | Photo by Eva Sereny / Iconic Images. A still from Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story by Ian BonhÃ´te and Peter Ettedgui, an official selection of the Premieres program at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. (Courtesy of Sundance Institute | Photo by Herb Ritts / AUGUST.) A still from "Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story" by Ian Bonhāte and Peter Ettedgui, an official selection of the Premieres program at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. (Sundance Institute | Photo by McBride / Avalon.Red.) A still from "Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story" by Ian Bonhãte and Peter Ettedgui, an official selection of the Premieres program at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. (Sundance Institute | Photo by Mary Ellen Mark / The Mary Ellen Mark Foundation.) Matthew Reeve in support of the documentary about his father Christopher Reeve. PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 20: William Reeve attends the "Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story" Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at The Ray Theatre on January 21, 2024 in Park City, Utah (Sundance Institute) A still from "Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story" by Ian Bonhãte and Peter Ettedgui, an official selection of the Premieres program at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. (Sundance Institute | Photo by Warner Bros / Alamy.)

 

