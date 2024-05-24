On the Site:
Nation’s No. 1 Basketball Recruit Will Conclude Prep Career At Utah High School

May 24, 2024, 11:16 AM

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The nation’s number one basketball recruit will conclude his prep career in Utah.

AJ Dybantsa, a five-star wing, will play the 2024-25 season at Utah Prep, which will begin operations based out of Southern Utah in Hurricane this upcoming academic year. Utah Prep was previously RSL Basketball Academy in Herriman.

AJ Dybantsa will play at Utah Prep in Herriman, Utah

Dybantsa is the number one overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting class by the 247Sports Composite. Yesterday, he reported an offer from the University of Utah. Dybantsa’s offer sheet of schools includes Alabama, Baylor, UConn, Duke, Kentucky, North Carolina, and others.

A 6-foot-8, 200-pound wing, Dybantsa was previously at Prolific Prep in Napa, California, for the 2023-24 season. Last fall, he reclassified from the 2026 class to 2025.

He averaged 21.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists for Prolific Prep.

Dybantsa hails from Brockton, Massachusetts, where he was a Gatorade Player of the Year in Massachusetts as a high school freshman.

Utah Prep is an Independent program that will not contend for UHSAA Championships.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

