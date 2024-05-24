On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

RELIGION

American missionary couple killed by gang in Haiti, family says

May 24, 2024, 11:37 AM | Updated: 11:52 am

Couple stands among children **This image is for use with this specific article only**...

American missionaries Davy and Natalie Lloyd were killed in Haiti on Thursday, May 23, family members said. (via CNN)

(via CNN)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — A married couple from the US who were serving as missionaries in Haiti were killed there on Thursday, family members said.

Davy and Natalie Lloyd “were attacked by gangs this evening and were both killed,” Natalie Lloyd’s father, Missouri state Rep. Ben Baker, said in a Facebook post. “They went to Heaven together.”

The Lloyds were married in 2022, according to Baker’s social media, and worked for Missions in Haiti, Inc., which has been operated by Davy Lloyd’s parents for more than two decades, according to the group’s website.

“This evening when Davy, Natalie and the kids were coming out of Youth at the church they were ambushed by a gang of 3 trucks full of guys,” the organization posted to its Facebook page Thursday. “Davy was taken to the house tied up and beaten. The gang then took our trucks and loaded everything up they wanted and left.”

Three hours later, Missions in Haiti posted that Davy and Natalie “were shot and killed by the gang about 9 o’clock this evening. We all are devastated.”

“Please pray for my family we desperately need strength. And please pray for the Lloyd family as well,” Baker said on social media early Friday. “I have no other words for now.”

Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson mourned the couple’s loss on X Friday morning, calling it “absolutely heartbreaking news.”

CNN has contacted Haitian officials and Missions in Haiti for more information and has reached out to the US State Department for comment.

Halted adoption process leaves Utah woman stuck in Haiti

In a statement to CNN Friday, the White House said it was aware of the reports and expressed condolences while urging for the expedited deployment of UN Security Council-approved international police force to the region.

“We are aware of the reports of the deaths of U.S. citizens in Haiti. Our hearts go out to the families of those killed as they experience unimaginable grief,” a national security spokesperson told CNN. “The security situation in Haiti cannot wait. That is why yesterday, President Biden reiterated our commitment to support the expedited the deployment of the Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission to bolster the Haitian National Police’s capabilities to protect civilians, restore the rule of law, and pave the way to democratic governance.”

In a joint news conference with Kenyan President William Ruto Thursday, Biden defended the decision not to deploy US troops to Haiti, telling reporters doing so could raise “all kinds of questions that can be easily misrepresented by what we’re trying to do, and be able to be used by those who disagree with us and against the interests of Haiti and the United States,” while pointing to material support, including equipment and training, the US has already provided to address the crisis.

The Facebook feed of Missions in Haiti has told the story of the increasingly dire conditions in the country this year. “The gangs are still fighting for more control and chaos rules,” the organization posted April 23. “It seems the world has turned their backs on Haiti and it is going to be left in complete gang control.”

This story has been updated with additional reactions.

CNN’s Donald Judd contributed to this report.

Utah couple struggles to bring adopted children home from Haiti amid state of emergency

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Religion

A husband and wife serving as full-time missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day S...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Latter-day Saint missionary husband follows wife in death, days after tragic accident

A husband and wife serving as full-time senior missionaries in California have both died as a result of a traffic accident.

4 days ago

Elder Paul Hardin and Sister Mary Hardin, missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day...

Mark Jones

Sister missionary, 65, killed in California crash

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Sunday evening a sister missionary died following a vehicle crash Saturday night in California.

5 days ago

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced a groundbreaking date for a temple in Bra...

Mark Jones

Church announces groundbreaking date for Brazil temple for this summer

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the groundbreaking ceremony for the Ribeirão Prêto Brazil Temple on June 22.

12 days ago

Missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints help unload emergency supplies fr...

Michael Houck

The Church of Jesus Christ sends humanitarian aid to Brazil following major flooding

The Church of Jesus Christ is sending humanitarian aid to those affected by the recent flooding that devastated Brazil’s southern state of Rio Grande do Sul.

16 days ago

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced a groundbreaking date for a temple in Bra...

Mark Jones

Church announces dedication and groundbreaking dates for temples in Brazil, Bolivia and Texas

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced a dedication date for a temple in Brazil and groundbreaking dates for temples in Bolivia and Texas.

18 days ago

The popular TV series "The Chosen" is filming again in Utah. (KSL TV(...

Carole Mikita

TV series ‘The Chosen’ has returned to Utah to film fifth season

The popular TV series "The Chosen" is filming again in Utah.

19 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

American missionary couple killed by gang in Haiti, family says