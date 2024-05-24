Westlake Edge Rusher Sale Fano Commits To BYU Football

PROVO, Utah – BYU football picked up a commitment from Westlake High prospect Sale Fano.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound recruit is a three-star edge rusher in the 2025 recruiting class. Fano made his commitment public on X.

Grateful for all the coaches that gave me an opportunity to play football at the next level and for all the love that I’ve received in the recruiting process. With that being said… IM GOING TO PROVO!!!🏡 📍#GOCOUGS 🤙🏽🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/jn1oqljiS1 — Sale Fano (@SaleFano13) May 24, 2024

“Grateful for all the coaches that gave me an opportunity to play football at the next level and for all the love that I’ve received in the recruiting process. With that being said… IM (sic) GOING TO PROVO!!!”

Fano is the cousin of current Utah players Logan and Spencer Fano.

BYU officially jumped into the recruiting process for Fano when they extended a scholarship offer to him in March after he visited a spring practice on campus.

Fano picked BYU over New Mexico, UNLV, Hawaii, Washington State, and Utah Tech offers. BYU was Fano’s only Power Four offer.

Fano’s Instagram account says he is a “future missionary.” The expectation would be that Fano is a prospect who would sign in the 2025 recruiting class and then enroll at BYU after serving a mission for the Church for two years.

Along with playing football at Westlake, Fano is a volleyball athlete.

Earlier this month, the Westlake Football program shared a video on X of Fano clearing a 51-inch box jump.

Fano’s commitment brings BYU’s 2025 recruiting class to six commitments as the calendar begins to focus on camp and official visit season.

June is becoming one of the most critical months on the recruiting calendar. This year’s Early Signing Period begins on December 4, and there is only six months until then.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

