LOCAL NEWS

UDOT warns of busy roads ahead of Memorial Day weekend

May 24, 2024, 1:35 PM | Updated: 7:21 pm

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY KARAH BRACKIN


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Memorial Day weekend is seeing traffic pick up as Utahns get out of school, clock out of work, and fill up the gas tank.

The Utah Highway Patrol said law enforcement agencies across the state will be taking on extra shifts to sure drivers are doing what they are supposed to do.

Consider yourself warned.

“If you don’t see them, they’ll be seeing you,” said UHP Sgt. Andrew Battenfield.

Battenfield is one of the dozens of troopers who will be on the roads this holiday weekend.

“Don’t expect a warning from a trooper for not wearing your seat belt this weekend,” Battenfield said.

Also on their watch list: distracted driving, speeding and driving aggressively.

This summer, Battenfield said troopers and officers will work around 4,300 extra shifts over the course of the 100 Deadliest Days — Memorial Day through Labor Day — because saving even one life is worth it.

“Looking for the things that take the lives of Utah citizens,” Battenfield said.

He also said this is the time to make sure your car is in good working condition and your tires are taken care of as you hit the road this weekend.

With arrival of Memorial Day weekend, 100 Deadliest Days on Utah’s roads about to start

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, drivers can expect heavier than usual traffic throughout the weekend, with delays of up to 25 minutes on southbound Interstate 15 in Salt Lake County this Friday afternoon. Other areas of the Wasatch Front, like I-15 in Davis and Weber County and eastbound U.S. Highway 6, could have an additional 10 minutes of delays, according to UDOT traffic engineers.

Across the state, most UDOT projects will suspend construction and open all lanes to traffic to help reduce delays over the holiday weekend, but certain existing lane restrictions or traffic shifts will remain in place as needed to protect the work zone and ensure safety.

Some areas where drivers should expect restrictions include:

  • I-15 near 5600 South and Riverdale Road in Weber County: I-15 will continue to be down to 3 lanes in the area, where crews are currently working on reconstructing the I-15 interchange and widening 5600 South to 3500 West.
  • State Route 12 near Henrieville: Expect short detours for bridge replacements near Henrieville.
  • S.R. 132 from Nephi: S.R. 132 will remain open with alternating one-way traffic signals.
  • S.R. 24 between I-70 and Hanksville: Construction on S.R. 24 begins on Tuesday. Drivers taking that route to or from Lake Powell can expect slower speed limits and flagging delays up to 15 minutes.

