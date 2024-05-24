Raiders Give Maxx Crosby A $7.2 million Raise Over Next 2 Seasons, AP Source Says

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders are rewarding star pass rusher Maxx Crosby with a $6 million raise this season and another $1.2 million next year, a person with knowledge of the deal said Thursday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract details had not been announced.

Raiders reworked the contract of three-time Pro Bowl DE Maxx Crosby to give him a $6 million raise for the upcoming season, per league sources. The team also moved an additional $1.2 million into 2025. The Raiders wanted to reward their leader, culture setter, and one of the… pic.twitter.com/ZKlXq63aLl — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 24, 2024

Three years remain on Crosby’s contract. He signed a four-year extension in March 2022 worth about $95 million. He was scheduled to approximately $19.38 million this year and $21.92 in 2025, according to Spotrac.

Crosby has become one of the NFL’s top pass rushers with 52 sacks over the past five seasons, the fifth most in the league during that period. That total includes 27 during the past two years, three behind Myles Garrett’s league-high 30 over that span.

Last season, Crosby was sixth in sacks and first in tackles for loss. Despite his contributions, Las Vegas had a middle-of-the-pack defense and finished the season with an 8-9 record.

In 2024, the Raiders will have a lot of questions to answer, specifically in the backfield. Running back Josh Jacobs moved on to Green Bay and Vegas is still on the search for their next franchise quarterback.

The Las Vegas Raiders will open their 2024 season on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, September 8.

